‘It’s a Pitch, Not an Antique’: India Batting Coach Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool At The Oval Pitch Curator

Tensions flared at The Oval ahead of the upcoming series decider as Gautam Gambhir got into a fiery spat with head groundsman Lee Fortis. The incident unfolded during India’s scheduled practice session when the team was unhappy with the pitch conditions and Fortis’s behaviour added fuel to the fire.

India Practice Pitch Dispute at The Oval

Reports suggest the issue began when India was provided a wet practice pitch, something they raised concerns about. The team requested alternate arrangements, which were reportedly turned down. The situation got worse when Fortis allegedly told Gambhir and his staff where they should or shouldn’t stand near the pitch.

As the discussion heated up, Gambhir lost his temper and responded sharply to Fortis. He was seen on video saying, “You can complain to whoever you want, you don’t tell us what to do. You are just a groundsman.”

This confrontation quickly made headlines and raised questions about the atmosphere leading into the crucial Test.

India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Shares His Side

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak tried to calm the situation and later addressed the media. He explained what sparked the confrontation, saying, “When we were looking at pitch, they sent a staff member to order us to stand two and a half metres away. We were wearing joggers. It was a surprise, very odd. We were looking at the wicket with rubber spikes, and there was nothing wrong with it. We were making sure the ground wasn’t damaged. It’s a pitch, not an antique.”

According to Kotak, Fortis also raised his voice at the support staff when they were getting an ice box. This further annoyed Gambhir, who was already under pressure due to the importance of the upcoming match.

Oval Groundsman Called ‘Difficult to Deal With’

Kotak added that Fortis didn’t have a great reputation among teams. He mentioned, “It’s known he’s not the easiest person to deal with.” Other reports have described Gambhir as feeling the pressure, given the significance of the match and the attention surrounding India’s preparation.

Meanwhile, Fortis declined to make a detailed comment but reportedly told some on-ground media that Gambhir was “a bit touchy” given the occasion.

Despite the heated moment, Kotak confirmed that India would not be filing any official complaint.

India’s Training Session Goes Ahead Despite Friction

While the altercation grabbed headlines, India continued with their practice. Not all players were present, but the support staff took charge of preparing the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sai Sudharsan.

With the series decider approaching fast, all eyes are now on how this off-field drama affects India’s final preparations.

