LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 08:34:07 IST

Ardiya [Kuwait], September 25 (ANI): There were a handful of Indian supporters at the Qushaian Al-Mutairi Hall in Ardiya, but they were the fortunate few to witness a historic moment unfold.

India recorded their first-ever international futsal victory as they overpowered Mongolia 3-0 in the last Group A clash of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The two sides went into the break with India narrowly leading 1-0.

It was not just their maiden win on the international stage but also the first clean sheet in Indian futsal’s young history. In a sport still taking its initial steps on the national front, this landmark result may well mark a turning point in Indian futsal.

The star of the evening was Seaon D’Souza, who netted a brace with goals in each half. Anmol Adhikari put the finishing touches, registering the third and final goal.

India had already been eliminated from the qualifiers following defeats against Kuwait (1-4) and Australia (1-10). However, with pride at stake and a chance to finish on a high, the team showed remarkable character. With the victory, India ended third in Group A with three points in their second appearance in the tournament’s qualifiers.

Mongolia, ranked 110th in the world (25 spots above India), entered the match equally eager to break their winless run in qualifiers stretching back to 2018. India had to dig deep and deliver a performance of discipline and desire to secure the result.

Much like in their spirited display against Kuwait, India approached the match with confidence and tactical discipline. Although Mongolia dominated possession early on, India stayed compact defensively, threw themselves into blocks, and denied the opponents time and space.

The first breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute.

India captain Nikhil Mali saw his shot blocked by the advancing Mongolian goalkeeper Narmandakh Battulga but pounced on the loose ball and laid it off to D’Souza, who smashed his shot into the top left corner to hand India a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

The second half saw Mongolia push hard for an equaliser, but India held firm. Then, in the 33rd minute, India launched a swift counter-attack. A long ball released Mali, who drew the goalkeeper out before feeding D’Souza with a clever pass. The forward calmly slotted the ball into an empty net, bringing up his third goal of the tournament.

India’s momentum continued, and they struck again in the 35th minute. Aman Shah played in Anmol Adhikari, who made no mistake to put the result beyond doubt.

The final whistle confirmed a famous 3-0 win for India, capping off their campaign with a performance to remember – one that may inspire a new generation of Indian futsal players.

Player of the match Seaon D’Souza said, “It feels absolutely amazing. I am really proud of myself and my team because this marks our first victory in futsal, and I was able to contribute with two goals. I would like to express my gratitude to my coach, teammates, the team physio, the entire support staff, and of course, the Indian fans in Kuwait who came to support us in every game. I am deeply grateful to them, and I would like to dedicate these goals to my mom and dad,” as quoted from the official website of AIFF. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

RELATED News

No objection with golfers playing other tournaments, given events don't clash: PGTI CEO Amandeep
"We don't take anyone lightly": Jaker Ali on Bangladesh's mindset against Pakistan
Can't give excuses, but rings of fire cause disturbance: Chakravarthy on India's dropped catches woes
"I go with the flow": Abhishek Sharma reflects on his batting approach
"Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm and a leg spinner…": Suryakumar Yadav on promoting Shivam Dube in batting order

LATEST NEWS

"Extremely undiplomatic": South Asia analyst Kugelman slams Trump's UNGA address, says shows 'no reset' in India-US ties
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti
India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: CII-EY report
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others
Himachal Pradesh HC seeks affidavit on service extension of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena
Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained
Spitting On Roti: Ghaziabad Karim Hotel Worker Caught On Camera, Video Sparks Outrage
Refrigerators That Fit Every Budget and Festive Need
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood visits Kalikaji Temple on fourth day of Navratri
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

QUICK LINKS