Home > Sports > Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood's Bunny As Mitchell Starc Takes His Wicket For A Duck? Here's What The Stats Reveal

Virat Kohli faces a tough challenge against Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the opening ODI at Perth. Hazlewood has dismissed Kohli five times in nine previous encounters, giving Australia a psychological edge. Fans eagerly await Kohli’s return to international cricket as he aims to overcome one of his fiercest ODI rivals.

Published: October 19, 2025 09:36:38 IST

India is batting first in the opening ODI against Australia after Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to field. The match features several fresh faces on both sides, with India debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy making his international ODI debut. Australia, meanwhile, will hand opportunities to two newcomers, Mitch Owen and Matt Renshaw.

Despite concerns over weather, rain has stayed away so far, though forecasts suggest conditions may change as the day progresses.

India Vs Australia: Debutants to Watch

India’s fans have something to cheer about despite another toss loss, India has now lost 16 consecutive ODI tosses. The wait to see captain Rohit Sharma, and soon former Test skipper Virat Kohli, at the crease will not be long.

The three debutants, Nitish Reddy for India and Mitch Owen and Matt Renshaw for Australia, bring fresh energy to the match. India will look to its young opener to provide a steady start, while Australia hopes their new additions can strengthen the batting line-up.

The Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood ODI Duel

A key feature of this game is the clash between Virat Kohli and Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

The numbers back up Hazlewood’s dominance over Kohli in ODIs. In nine previous encounters, Hazlewood has dismissed Kohli five times. Kohli’s batting average of 11.60 and strike rate of 59.18 against the Australian pacer highlight the challenges he faces, often being forced to defend rather than attack. These statistics underscore Hazlewood’s ability to control and contain one of the game’s finest batsmen.

Virat Kohli Reflects on Perth and Comeback

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri before the match at Optus Stadium, Virat Kohli reflected on his return to cricket after retiring from Tests.

“A place I’ve really enjoyed my cricket in. Hard fought cricket with so many battles. If you play cricket hard enough, even if you’re in the face of your opposition you gain their respect. I really enjoy coming to Perth, some beautiful pace and bounce to enjoy.

It’s been a long time off for me since I retired from Tests, just catching up on life. Being able to spend some quality time with kids, family at home is something I’ve enjoyed.”

