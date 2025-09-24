India vs Australia: Prasidh Krishna suffers a head injury, replaced by concussion substitute Yash Thakur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna suffered a head injury during India A’s second match against Australia A in Lucknow on Wednesday, forcing him to leave the field.

He was hit by a bouncer from Australian pacer Henry Thornton in the 39th over of India’s innings while attempting to pull a short delivery.

Krishna initially cleared the concussion test but later walked off the field, feeling uneasy. Yash Thakur replaced him as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the match, as per ESPNcricinfo.

After the 42nd over, however, Prasidh began walking back to the dressing room, and the new batter, Mohammed Siraj, came in. When India A were eight down at the fall of Siraj’s wicket, Gurnoor Brar came in at No. 11, and when B Sai Sudharsan was dismissed after that, the concussion substitute Thakur walked out as the last batter, replacing Prasidh in the XI.

Krishna’s injury raises concerns about his availability for India’s upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2. Prasidh is a contender for the Test squad, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep as the other fast bowlers.

Coming to the match, Australia A started Day 2 on 384/9. They were bowled out for 420 runs on Day 2. The visitors never let the hosts settle, as they went on the attack right from the start.

KL Rahul’s early dismissal set the tone for a turbulent start for India A, as he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Josh Philippe off Will Sutherland’s bowling for just 11 runs in the 8th over.

However, Narayan Jagadeesan (38) and Sai Sudharsan (75) formed a crucial partnership, adding over 100 runs to steady the ship for India A after the early wicket.

India A’s batting lineup struggled, with batters dismissed for single-digit scores, except for Ayush Badoni, who scored 21, and Prasidh Krishna, who made 16. India A was ultimately bowled out for 194 runs in 52.5 overs.

India A struck twice before stumps on Day 2, with Siraj, Brar and Suthar taking a wicket each to reduce Australia A to 16/3 at stumps. (ANI)

