India vs England 1st Test: Sai Sudharsan Makes International Debut, Do You Know His June 20 Special Connection With Virat Kohli?

India vs England 1st Test: Sai Sudharsan Makes International Debut, Do You Know His June 20 Special Connection With Virat Kohli?

Sai Sudarshan, who made his international debut for Team India in the first test match against England, has already given signs of becoming of next star of the Indian cricket team. The star cricketer of the Gujarat Titans shares some interesting facts with Virat Kohli on his test debut. Let's check it inside the article.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 16:42:37 IST

IPL superstar and Gujarat Titans opening batter Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut for India in the first match of the five-Test series against England. The Tamil Nadu left-handed batsman earned himself a place in the playing XI for the Leeds Test on Friday, June 20.

Prior to the toss, Cheteshwar Pujara presented the Test cap to Sudharsan. Indian captain Shubman Gill later revealed that Sai would be batting at number three, a crucial spot in the order.

June 20 Remains Special to Indian Cricket

There is something unique about June 20 in Indian Test cricket. On this very date in 1996, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid began their Test cricket journey against England at the legendary Lord’s ground.

Ganguly batted at number three and played a strong 131 off 301 balls. He contributed a precious 94-run stand with Dravid, who batted at number seven and tallied 95 runs.

Fast forward to 2011 and Virat Kohli also made his debut on the 20th of June. His debut Test was against West Indies in Kingston. Although Kohli scored only 4 runs off 10 balls, the day marked the beginning of an illustrious career.

India Will Bat First as England Chooses to Bowl

In this opening Test of the series, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first. Therefore, India will occupy the crease to start their innings.

Besides Sudharsan, Karun Nair returned to the Test team after a gap of more than 3000 days since his last match in 2017. Nair will bat at position number six.

Shardul Thakur was chosen ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy as the fast bowling all-rounder. In the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja is the lone spinner for this game.

A Debut Loaded with Promise and History

For Sai Sudharsan, his Test debut on June 20 is about more than just the thrill of representing India. It binds him to a team of cricketers who all started their Test careers on this special date.

As he gets ready to take on England at Headingley, Sudharsan can go on to make his own special chapter, in the footsteps of legends such as Ganguly, Dravid, and Kohli.

(Playing XI)

India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook,  Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. 

