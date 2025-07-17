India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI for Team India

India is expected to make some major changes for the fourth Test match against England, which is set to start on July 23 in Manchester, following the defeat at Lord’s. Jasprit Bumrah may be in the centre of one of the most important choices.

Gautam Gambhir claims that because of workload management, Bumrah was only supposed to play three games during the series. It seems very likely that he will be rested for the fourth Test in light of this. Arshdeep Singh might be included in the starting lineup if that occurs. Nevertheless, the team management may still decide to play Bumrah in spite of the reservations because this is a game that India has to win to salvage the series.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and even Bumrah himself confirmed prior to the series that he would only play three games in England. Given that the pacer has already appeared in two of the three games played thus far, there is a good chance that he will skip the match in Manchester in order to return for the final match at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

Is Rishabh Pant missing the next game?

Rishabh Pant, a batsman and wicketkeeper, may possibly miss the game in Manchester in addition to Bumrah. During the first day of the Lord’s Test, Pant sustained a finger injury that prevented him from keeping after 34 overs in the first innings. The nature of Pant’s injury is still unknown. Dhruv Jurel will take his position in the starting lineup if he is unable to play.

The 24-year-old Agra stumper has scored 202 runs in six innings of the four Test matches played thus far, and his glovework during the third Test was impressive. Jurel’s highest Test cricket score to date is 90, which he achieved last year in Ranchi against the English squad.

India’s probable XI lineup for the 4th Test match against England

Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan

“It might be time to bring back Sudharsan, who is more likely than Nair to return to England in four years”, according to former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, who is commentating on the series. “Even this Test match at Lord’s was quite close, so you are still very much in the series. He told PTI, “It could have gone either way.”

Dasgupta looks for a number three batter to remain steady. Nair had batted at number six while Sudharsan was playing in Leeds. Kuldeep Yadav will have to wait longer in the bowling department as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja take over.

