India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Bowler Under ICC Scrutiny!

On September 21, 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed another complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh on grounds of obscene gestures he made towards the spectators in the Super Four match between India and Pakistan. According to the PCB, Singh was acting unethically, in breach of the ICC Code of Conduct and disreputed the game. The board has appealed to the ICC to issue hard disciplinary measures.

Arshdeep Singh Under ICC Scrutiny?

This accusation was based on an earlier complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav who was convicted of violating the ICC rule against political messaging after celebrating India’s victory in the group stage against Pakistan in honor of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Yadav paid 30 per cent of his match fee but the decision was challenged by the Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) later. Conversely, two Pakistani players, Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf, also had disciplinary hearings because of provocative gestures in the same game. Rauf celebrated his fifty by firing guns and Farhan responded to the Indian spectators shouting Kohli, Kohli by making signs alluding to aircraft decapitation. Rauf had to pay 30 percent of the match fee and Farhan was given a mere warning.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Of importance too is the timing of the PCB complaint which comes just before the historic Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan. The last one will be held on the 28th of September 2025 and will be in the Dubai international stadium. This is the first Asia Cup final between the two arch rivals which further increases the tensions and scrutiny of this tournament.

