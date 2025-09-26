LIVE TV
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Record Breaking Prize Money Up For Grabs!

It is the first time in the 41 year history of the Asia Cup that India And Pakistan will face off in the final, with national pride, massive prize money and global audience at stake, the final will be a historic and exciting showdown.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 26, 2025 19:29:54 IST

The final of the Asia cup 2025 between India and Pakistan will be a historic match as it is the first time two giants of the cricketing world have come to clash in the history of the tournament held in the 41 years. The match, which will be held on Sunday, September 28, will not only be full of competition but will also offer big rewards financially and as individuals, and this will also be part of the excitement in this high stakes game.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025 Prize Money 

The winners of Asia Cup 2025 will get a reward of 2.6 crore, approximately 300,000 USD which is 50 percent higher than the prize of 2022. Such massive growth highlights the enhanced status of the tournament and the augmenting money spent on the sport. The losers will receive 1.3 crore, approximately 150,000 USD, which helps both finalists to get a prize and be known as the best performers. Besides the team awards, personal performances will be rewarded. The Player of the Series will receive 12.5 lakh, about 15,000 USD, as a reward of notable contributions during the tournament. With remaining excellence and powerful performances, this award has a significance of prevailing excellence and performances in defining the stand out player in the tournament.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final 

The match will also be watched by a huge number of people in the world and fans of both countries and other parts of the world will come out to watch this historic event. The national pride, large prize money, and individual honors combined with the Asian Cup final 2025 make the event the one that will be remembered in the world of the Asia Cup tournament history. With the two teams gearing up to this titanic battle, the stakes have never been greater and thus there will be an exciting ending to the competition.

QUICK LINKS