WATCH: Pakistan Has A Masterplan To Beat India In Asia Cup 2025 Final, But Why Does It Involve Abhishek Bachchan? Shoaib Akhtar Has The Answer!

In the most recent episode of the cricket talk show Game On Hai, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar made a slip of the tongue considering the approach that should be taken by Pakistan against India in the Asia cup 2025 finals.

Pakistan’s Masterplan To Beat Team India In Asia Cup 2025 Final Involves Abhishek Bachchan?

Shoaib Akhtar was supposed to mention Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma but he incorrectly cited Abhishek Bachchan of Bollywood instead. He replied, ‘Pakistan takes Abhishek Bachchan away in the very beginning’, that is why people laughed and the host and the panelists corrected him. The mix up notwithstanding, the remark made by Akhtar brought a lot of amusement on the social media, with the fans sending out the blooper in large numbers. The incident also demonstrated the close cultural relationship that existed between Bollywood and cricket in South Asia where the two are carefully intertwined in the minds of the people. Akhtar has maintained in the same discussion that Pakistan played the role of aggressor in the final. He proposed that the early dismissal of important Indian batsmen especially Abhishek Sharma may prove to be an advantage to Pakistan. The observations by Akhtar highlighted the stakes of the match that is about to happen as Pakistan expects to win its first Asia Cup since the year 2012.







IND Vs PAK A sia Cup Final 2025

The Asia cup final between India and Pakistan will be hosted in the Dubai international stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2025. This historic game is the first one of the matches between these two teams in Asia Cup final. India comes in as the defending champions of the T20 world cup and Pakistan has been a tough competitor in the tournament. The confrontation is supposed to be an exciting affair that will provide the best cricketing competition between the two countries. Although the verbal gaffe by Akhtar gave some relief, it also instilled the anticipation that was high enough going into the final. With the teams on the verge of the high pressure match, fans of both countries are also waiting to watch who will win and take the Asia Cup.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Has A Troubling Record Against Pakistan In Tournament Finals