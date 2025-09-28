India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take

Ahead of the final of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha came out swinging, saying that his team will win provided they perform their best Cricket and make fewer errors. Although India has won Pakistan twice, both in the group stage and Super Four, Salman said that he believed his team can pull a surprise on the form book.

Salman Ali Agha’s Response To SuryaKumar Yadav’s Reply

Referring to media inquiries regarding the refusal of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to participate in a traditional pre final team versus team photoshoot alongside Salman, the Pakistan captain added that it was fully up to Suryakumar. He refused to make the point, saying that he can never do anything in that. Salman admitted the sheer pressure of India Pakistan final, ‘There is a lot of it on Pakistan and India, and to say that there is none will be a mistake’. He highlighted the fact that the side that makes a minimum number of errors will be one of the major differentiators. He acknowledged that Pakistan has erred more than India at this tournament and thought that during a close game, not making slips will count.

Salman Ali Agha Confident About Pakistan’s Team

Salman dismissed the importance of the toss which has been known to make the difference in this tournament, on the topic. Instead of having to develop strategies based on the toss or pitch conditions, he told me that his team would respond on how play develops. Salman came to a close by reiterating the determination of Pakistan, ‘We will win. We are trying to give our best in cricket, and so, provided we implement our plans, we will be capable of defeating any given team’. He affirmed that his camp is performance oriented and not focused on outside stories and is fully cognisant of the level of challenge ahead in taking on a strong Indian team in the championship game.

