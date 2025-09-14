India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?

The India vs Pakistan Group A match in Asia Cup 2025 is developing to be a very exciting match. As the competition is great and millions of fans are watching worldwide, details of every news are sought.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Match Timing and Venue

When is the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match scheduled?

The clash will be high-voltage and will be conducted on Sunday, September 14, 2025 (IST). The match will start at approximately 30 minutes after the toss which is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the match be held?

The stadium where India vs Pakistan will take place is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. It is a place of electric mood and has hosted numerous exciting encounters of the Asia Cup in the past.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Live Streaming

Will the IND vs PAK match be on JioHotstar?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 will not be going on JioHotstar. Other alternatives will be required by the fans to watch the game live.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match in India?

The match will be aired on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 and HD versions. It has regional channels such as Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu). The fans will get to enjoy professional commentary, pre-match analysis and comprehensive coverage in all languages.

Where can fans in the UK watch live?

Sony LIV app allows viewers in the UK to stream clash between India and Pakistan. The site includes live stream, instantaneous updates of the scores, and highlights to keep the fans across the globe in touch with each moment of the game.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: What to Expect

The pitch of Dubai is conducive to aggressive batting and both teams will most likely open high-intensity. Asia Cup 2025 will also be a preview of the T20 World Cup and therefore each run, every wicket will matter. The global spectators are looking forward to this colossal battle, and it will be another series in the historic India-Pakistan rivalry.

ALSO READ: Live | India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6: IND and PAK Predicted XI For Today’s Match