India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming / India vs Pakistan live streaming / IND VS PAK Live streaming / IND VS PAK LIVE Telecast / Asia Cup Live Streaming Apps: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash promises high drama as both sides prepare for a fiery Group A encounter in Dubai. With millions following worldwide, fans are eager for live updates.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar? (Image Credit - X@BCCI/ACCMedia1)
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar? (Image Credit - X@BCCI/ACCMedia1)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 14, 2025 19:48:43 IST

The India vs Pakistan Group A match in Asia Cup 2025 is developing to be a very exciting match. As the competition is great and millions of fans are watching worldwide, details of every news are sought.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Match Timing and Venue

When is the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match scheduled?

The clash will be high-voltage and will be conducted on Sunday, September 14, 2025 (IST). The match will start at approximately 30 minutes after the toss which is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the match be held?

The stadium where India vs Pakistan will take place is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. It is a place of electric mood and has hosted numerous exciting encounters of the Asia Cup in the past.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Live Streaming

Will the IND vs PAK match be on JioHotstar?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 will not be going on JioHotstar. Other alternatives will be required by the fans to watch the game live.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match in India?

The match will be aired on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 and HD versions. It has regional channels such as Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu). The fans will get to enjoy professional commentary, pre-match analysis and comprehensive coverage in all languages.

Where can fans in the UK watch live?

Sony LIV app allows viewers in the UK to stream clash between India and Pakistan. The site includes live stream, instantaneous updates of the scores, and highlights to keep the fans across the globe in touch with each moment of the game.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: What to Expect

The pitch of Dubai is conducive to aggressive batting and both teams will most likely open high-intensity. Asia Cup 2025 will also be a preview of the T20 World Cup and therefore each run, every wicket will matter. The global spectators are looking forward to this colossal battle, and it will be another series in the historic India-Pakistan rivalry.

ALSO READ: Live | India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6: IND and PAK Predicted XI For Today’s Match

Tags: ind vs pakind vs pak live streamingindia vs pakistanIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cupindia vs pakistan live streaming

RELATED News

Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy
Pahalgam Victims’ Family Slams India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: “Bring Back My 16-Year-Old Brother”
Two Shades of India: Protests in One Corner, Prayers in Another Ahead of India-Pak Asia Cup Match In Dubai
Hong Kong Open: India's Lakshya Sen agonisingly falls short in final to settle for silver
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Will Indian Players Bring Out Emotions on the Field Today? Coach Says, “Yes, They Will”

LATEST NEWS

US: Kirk shooting suspect "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," says Utah governor
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?
You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
Julianne Moore talks about her relationship with Bart Freundlich, says " it is just about being together "
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday set "movie date night" with 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', makers announce new release date
Kate Hudson recalls getting opportunity to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'
Indian diamond and jewellery exporters considering overseas units to bypass US tariffs: Industry insiders
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
"Coming to do Jumle ki Barish": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar
UN experts reject China's meddling in the Dalai Lama's reincarnation process
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?

QUICK LINKS