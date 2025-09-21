India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head To Head Match Stats And Records In Asia Cup And T20I

With India and Pakistan about to play the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four round, the head to head and performance in the recent past is extremely in favour of India. On September 14 the two sides came together in Group A, and India was easily defeated by seven wickets.

India vs Pakistan Head To Head Stats And Records

The domination of India over Pakistan in T20Is is evident within the past few years. They have contested 14 such matches since 2007, with India having won 11 of which 10 outright wins and 1 by the bowl out, Pakistan 3 and none being tied or no results. During their last encounter of this Asia Cup, the 2024 T20 world cup, India narrowly won by six wickets in a low scoring, and a close run match against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

India also come with their own set of benefits, they are the number one men T20 team in the ICC, they are the defending champions, and they have a psychological advantage of their last victory and the off field tensions that followed the match especially the rejection of a hand shake by players of India during the toss post match which had to be publicly grumbled by Pakistan. In both cases, the teams are relatively balanced, as India has in its lineups such players as Suryakumar Yadav who is captain, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and others. Pakistan has Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha who is captain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf among others.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

The stakes are very high, besides the two points that are in dispute, this game is perceived as an opportunity for Pakistan to forget the painful defeat at their last encounter, and the consequences of it, such as the bruised relations following the handshake incident. In the case of India, it is concerning the need to consolidate their superiority, keep things going and make sure that the psychological advantage is retained. All in all, the analytics indicates that India was going into this match not only on previous performances but also based on the present performance, rankings, and psychological advantage.

