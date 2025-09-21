LIVE TV
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Probable Changes In India And Pakistan's Playing XI

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Probable Changes In India And Pakistan’s Playing XI

India are dependent on spin and Bumrah coming back in order to dominate. Pakistan are not very consistent with their batting yet the team hopes to have stability in Afridi and Fakhar Zaman. The game is being advertised as a cricketing contest and a psychological one.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 21, 2025 15:14:07 IST

India is gearing up to another high temperature confrontation with Pakistan in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai which comes along with an equal degree of momentum and controversy. Their group stage victory last time they hunted 128 and had seven wickets in hand was the shape taken. The now infamous handshake scandal also happened at the same match, when captain Suryakumar Yadav along with certain members of his team declined to shake hands with Pakistan, dedicating the victory to the Indian armed forces and victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam. The captain of Pakistan, Salman Ali Agha, missed the post match presentation and PCB filed a complaint against the match referee Andy Pycroft.

Probable Changes In India’s Playing XI

India on its cricketing side will heavily depend on spin. They have a spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy who are likely to take advantage of the slow pitch in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah is also assumed to come back, providing speed assistance and experience. Fitness is also in question Axar Patel had suffered a small head injury but he has been known to be fit but other alternatives such as Washington Sundar or Riyan Parag are at hand. The batting top order of India consisting of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar himself will have to provide early support and impetus. Recent form of Abhishek Sharma has been explosive and will play a major role, whereas Gill has not been able to turn on his starts. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will assume the role of hefty and late innings hitters in the lower order. It will be significant to endure pressure and how to handle it.

Probable Changes In Pakistan’s Playing XI

Instead, Pakistan is put under strain. They have had problems with spin of India, as their batting line up has seen openers such as Saim Ayub being caught cheaply and the others failing to get off. Their middle and lower middle order have failed to put up a consistent opposition. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman are still there, yet past the two there is no depth in Pakistan.

QUICK LINKS