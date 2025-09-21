India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will The Handshake Controversy Return In Super 4 Match?

The Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan, scheduled on September 21, 2025 in Dubai is laden with cricketing and off field drama. The two teams were last seen on September 14, when, following the toss in which Suryakumar Yadav and his team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team and captain Salman Ali Agha, a media frenzy ensued. Pakistan wanted referee of the match, Andy Pycroft, to be banished citing that he had been overambitious when he had told the captains not to shake hands during the toss. The ICC rejected the requests of Pakistan.

Will The Handshake Controversy Return In India vs Pakistan Match Again?

That accident has made a lot of the lead up to this most recent confrontation. Many are stating it as more than merely a match, it is a grudge match by Pakistan, emotions are on the surface. India, however, seem to be holding onto their position, the report indicates that they might once again decline to shake hands during the toss, as well as during the post match. India are heavy favourites on the field. They have also been consistent and deep in both batting and bowling and Pakistan has been unable to find a balance, particularly in their batting order that is perceived to be weak.

Super Four | Match 2 ⚔️ Round 2 of the biggest clash of the tournament.

Probable Changes In India vs Pakistan Teams

The spin attack used by India of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, maybe Varun Chakravarthy will be significant on the Dubai pitch, which is typically favourable to slow bowlers. The arrival of Jasprit Bumrah is an advantage, particularly in pace, India too has had other promising men such as Abhishek Sharma, and reliable names such as Sanju Samson. Pakistan could make slight modifications to their team by replacing a third spinner with a fast bowling such as Haris Rauf, in a bid to create a higher wicket taking potential. Nevertheless, they have failed to perform under pressure especially in facing spin. The pitch in Dubai is also likely to favor spinners and historically, chasing teams are doing well at this place.

