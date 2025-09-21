LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast

India takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Dubai International Stadium. Get match date, time, squads, live streaming on SonyLIV, and key player details. Don’t miss the epic India vs Pakistan rivalry with all updates, predictions, and highlights.

When, where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online (Photo: X)
When, where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 13:55:27 IST

On Sunday, September 21, India will go against arch-rivals Pakistan in the second Super Four match of the current Asia Cup 2025.

The game is scheduled in the Dubai International Stadium, a week after their group stage, with controversy at the same venue. India had emerged as a seven-wicket winner in that match.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

India and Pakistan are two participants of the continental tournament, which came out of Group A. On an invincible note, the defending champions secured their passage to the second round of the Asia Cup by beating the UAE, and Pakistan before escaping a miracle against a gallant Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, Pakistan, a two-time champion, defeated the UAE and Oman to finish second in the group.

In the case of India, Abhishek Sharma is their star player, having trounced 99 runs in three games with a strike rate of 225 – the most in the tournament so far. Kuldeep Yadav, with an average of six wickets, has picked up the ball.

In the case of Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has been their most productive batter as he made 90 runs in three games, with their opener Saim Ayub being impressive on the bowling front with a wicket average of 10.16 and three forgettable ducks.

India vs Pakistan: Who is in the squad? 

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandaya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Key details you need to know about India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: 

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match will be played on Sunday, September 21 at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium at Dubai. The Sony Sports Network will also broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match live.

The Sony Liv app and web will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four game. The game will be accessible on OTTplay as well.

Tags: asia cup 2025home-hero-pos-8india vs pakistanlatest sports newssuper 4 match

RELATED News

"Willingness to win, learn and grow": Smriti Mandhana hails Team India's character after fighting loss to Australia
"India is always on top, will definitely win": Venkatesh Prasad ahead of Pakistan clash
This Former Delhi Batsmen From Jammu & Kashmir, Who Also Once Captained Virat Kohli, Is All Set To Become The Next BCCI President
Asia Cup: MMA fighter Ishika Thite urges fans to "keep supporting" ahead of India-Pakistan Super Four clash
"I want him to pick five wickets": Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach ahead of Super Four clash vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for "revolutionary and historic" GST reforms
Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast
ADB warns Pakistan as it struggles to capitalise on digital trade
"It's not just mine…": Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to entire Malayalam film industry
Mahalaya 2025: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings ‘Shubho Mahalaya’ Ahead Of Durga Puja
"I feel responsible towards people": Mohit Chauhan on being part of 'Namo Yuva Run' in Himachal
Donald Trump’s Controversial Messages To Pam Bondi Go Viral, Users Call It ‘Deranged’ And ‘Chaotic’
Housing sales dip 4% in Q3 across India's top 9 cities, mark 10th straight quarterly decline: PropEquity
Meet The Youngest IAS Officer, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver, Who Almost Dropped Out Of School But Then Cracked UPSC At Age Of…Check His AIR
Navratri 2025: Day Wise Colors and Their Spiritual Significance
Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast
Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast
Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast
Asia Cup 2025: At What Time Will India Vs Pakistan Match Begin? Check When And Where To Livestream Super 4 Match 14 Free Live Telecast

QUICK LINKS