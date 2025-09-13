IND vs PAK Asia Cup Head-to-Head Records: Match Stats, Wins, Losses, and More
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Head-to-Head Records: Match Stats, Wins, Losses, and More

The 2025 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai promises high-octane cricket action. With historic T20 and ODI encounters, India vs Pakistan matches have delivered thrilling moments. Check out head-to-head stats, wins, losses, and records ahead of this epic Asia Cup 2025 showdown.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Head-to-Head Records: Match Stats, Wins, Losses, and More (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Head-to-Head Records: Match Stats, Wins, Losses, and More (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 13, 2025 21:27:06 IST

The 2025 Asia cup which is to be held between September 9 and 28 in the UAE is set to be high-octane action-packed. The classic India vs Pakistan match in Dubai on September 14 is one of the most awaited matches. As the preparations of the T20 world cup 2026 are going on, this game has additional importance to the two teams.

India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup History

A long and fierce history has been experienced between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. They have come into conflict 18 times in all the formats of the tournament. India lead with ten wins and Pakistan have been able to win six times. There have been two draws, proving the extent to which some battles have been fairly fought.

Every single encounter in this rivalry attracts huge crowds. Both countries have fans who religiously follow the outcome and the Asia Cup stage has been noted on many occasions to be dramatic. As the T20 format continues to gain grounds, the coming game promises to feature some explosive batting, tactical bowling and fierce fielding action.

T20 Asia Cup Encounters: India vs Pakistan

Over the last few years, the T20 format has fuelled the India-Pakistan rivalry. The two teams have been playing three times in the history of Asia Cup T20. India emerged victorious in two of these battles, whilst Pakistan had one victory. The matches were very competitive and went to prove that the shortened version does not weaken the intensity of this historic rivalry.

T20 matches require hard-hitting cricket and fast decision-making, and the matches between India and Pakistan have never failed to provide. These matches are not predictable as both teams have explosive hitters and talented bowlers. The next Dubai match may be a decisive one, as far as the group position is concerned, and will impact the impetus of the tournament.

ODI Format: IND vs PAK in Asia Cup

In the Asia Cup history of ODI, India has been playing with Pakistan 15 times. India have been eight times victorious and Pakistan has won five times. Two matches were called off or abandoned without a result which depicts the difficulties of external conditions in previous encounters.

ODI between these two giants have been both tactical in that teams allow both aggression and consistency. The historical statistics indicate that India has a slight lead but Pakistan has never been unable to turn games around with some of its most important performances. Another exciting match is anxiously anticipated by fans.

Overall T20I Records: India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have played 13 times in total in the history of T20I. India has the highest number of 9 wins as compared to Pakistan which has 3 wins. A single game was drawn, which is a depiction of how these high-stakes games are sometimes unpredictable.

This competition is beyond statistics. Both groups of supporters take T20 matches with great seriousness and fans anticipate nothing short of fervor and drama. The impending Asia Cup match in Dubai will be another tale in the long history of India-Pakistan Cricket saga.

Stats Tables

Asia Cup Overall

Matches India Won Pakistan Won Tie No Result
18 10 6 0 2

Asia Cup T20I

Matches India Won Pakistan Won Tie No Result
3 2 1 0 0

Asia Cup ODI

Matches India Won Pakistan Won Tie No Result
15 8 5 0 2

Overall T20I

Matches India Won Pakistan Won Tie No Result
13 9 3 0 1

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5











