India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?

India Pakistan cricketing competition has resulted in some of the most memorable cricketing finals ever. After the initial confrontation in the 1986 Austral Asia Cup final in which Pakistan, down by a single wicket, managed to salvage the situation by snatching a ball in the nick of the time, these two countries have maintained a tradition of making moments that will be remembered eternally by spectators. That 1986 meeting, which was determined according to the final ball, is remembered even now as one of the most legendary Pakistani conquests over India.

The two teams would meet again in the Austral Asia cup final eight years later in the year 1994. It was a 39 run victory in which Pakistan exhibited their supremacy during multi nation finals of the time. It was the heartbreak again to the Indian fans, since Pakistan stretched their history of clinging nerves to the big stage. However, India was redeemed during the first ICC T20 world cup final in 2007. India narrowly secured a win in a nail biting rivalry in Johannesburg with the young Indian team being one 5 runs over Pakistan, yet sending the nation into celebrations and setting the stage of the India legacy in T20. It is still one of the most dramatic India Pakistan finals and a game that changed the face of T20 cricket.

In 2017, the pendulum inverted as Pakistan shocked India during the final of the ICC champions trophy at the oval. A batting masterclass, then a hail of fire, gave Pakistan a stupendous 180 run victory, the largest they had ever had in a tournament final with India. That victory continues to act as a landmark to Pakistan cricket in the new era. In 2025, however, India and Pakistan will be playing in an Asian Cup final for the first time in history. Although India is leading in terms of total T20 head to head matches, Pakistan has historically performed well when it comes to finals.

