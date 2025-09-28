LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?

India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?

India Pakistan cricketing rivalry has given memorable finals in which the two have given both historic wins and heartbreaks over the years. The match will be very sensitive as they meet in the Asia Cup final in 2025 and history and national pride will be at stake.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 28, 2025 14:39:31 IST

India Pakistan cricketing competition has resulted in some of the most memorable cricketing finals ever. After the initial confrontation in the 1986 Austral Asia Cup final in which Pakistan, down by a single wicket, managed to salvage the situation by snatching a ball in the nick of the time, these two countries have maintained a tradition of making moments that will be remembered eternally by spectators. That 1986 meeting, which was determined according to the final ball, is remembered even now as one of the most legendary Pakistani conquests over India.

India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records

The two teams would meet again in the Austral Asia cup final eight years later in the year 1994. It was a 39 run victory in which Pakistan exhibited their supremacy during multi nation finals of the time. It was the heartbreak again to the Indian fans, since Pakistan stretched their history of clinging nerves to the big stage. However, India was redeemed during the first ICC T20 world cup final in 2007. India narrowly secured a win in a nail biting rivalry in Johannesburg with the young Indian team being one 5 runs over Pakistan, yet sending the nation into celebrations and setting the stage of the India legacy in T20. It is still one of the most dramatic India Pakistan finals and a game that changed the face of T20 cricket.

India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records

In 2017, the pendulum inverted as Pakistan shocked India during the final of the ICC champions trophy at the oval. A batting masterclass, then a hail of fire, gave Pakistan a stupendous 180 run victory, the largest they had ever had in a tournament final with India. That victory continues to act as a landmark to Pakistan cricket in the new era. In 2025, however, India and Pakistan will be playing in an Asian Cup final for the first time in history. Although India is leading in terms of total T20 head to head matches, Pakistan has historically performed well when it comes to finals. 

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: CAN India Extend Their Winning Streak Against Pakistan In Final? – Here’s What AI Predicts

Tags: Asia Cup 2025 Finalind vs pak asia cup finalind vs pak Head To Head Match Statsindia vs pakistan asia cup finalIndia vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records

RELATED News

GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
Sarandeep Singh backs India to outclass Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: CAN India Extend Their Winning Streak Against Pakistan In Final? – Here’s What AI Predicts
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take

LATEST NEWS

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Delhi: Crime Branch dismantles counterfeit auto parts operation; 2 persons nabbed, Rs 90 lakh seized
Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza
"Her songs stir human emotions": PM Modi offers heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary
AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts Until March 2026
"Lot of grey in my beard": Ranbir Kapoor's candid reaction to birthday wishes from fans, daughter Raha steals attention
18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason
GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don’t Miss These Deals!
World’s Oldest Woman Survived Two World Wars, Two Pandemics, DNA Study Reveals One Everyday Food Behind Her Remarkable Longevity
India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?
India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?
India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?
India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?

QUICK LINKS