Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: CAN India Extend Their Winning Streak Against Pakistan In Final? – Here’s What AI Predicts

Hours before the finals of the Asia cup 2025, AI predictions are leaning towards India to continue their unbeaten run over Pakistan based on better form and head to head history. Nevertheless, both models remind that there are still significant moments and individual brilliance that can turn the match into favor of Pakistan.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 28, 2025 14:01:54 IST

India and Pakistan will line up in a titanic battle in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium, first time in the history of the tournament that these arch rivals will have the title match directly against each other.  India entered the decider without losing in the tournament, as they have already beaten Pakistan on two occasions on their way to the final. 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025: AI Prediction

In predicting the outcome, the newspaper also used artificial intelligence models ChatGPT and Perplexity hours before the final. The two models tipped towards India winning, but both of them warned that the contest could go either way based on critical moments. ChatGPT emphasized that their history and present shape in India are on their side, but that performances of single match winners for example,  a burst by Shaheen Afridi or a clutch partnership can shift Pakistan to their side. Perplexity concurred and pointed out how India had not lost yet and how Pakistan was relying on collective effort and less and less on individual excellence. In the past, India had a superior advantage in T20s compared to Pakistan with 12 out of 15 matches won by India and three by Pakistan. This head to head advantage along with form and confidence gives India a psychological and statistical advantage going into the final. 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025 

India has had an otherwise smooth ride on the tournament form with the performance of Abhishek Sharma as the run scorer and Kuldeep Yadav at the top of the bowling charts with one wicket after another. Pakistan has not sailed through either, both of their losses in the tournament have been at the hands of India. Nonetheless, Pakistan has demonstrated that it is resilient enough, fighting piece after piece and having to depend more on group performance than on exceptional individual performance. Although AI models and past data are on India, this last will be a high stakes game where any little instance and momentum change will count. Provided Pakistan is capable of destabilizing India, of performing even when under pressure, an upset can still be served.

