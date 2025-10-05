LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Rain About To Steal The Spotlight From Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry?

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup Match in Colombo is at stake due to downpour that could interfere with the match. Although India wants to keep its winning streak, weather conditions may turn out to be the true chameleon of the day.

IND-W vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025 (Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 5, 2025 10:31:17 IST

The famous cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is rekindled today as the two women teams face off in Match 6 of the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 in the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. India comes into the match with a great record of 11-0 in ODIs against Pakistan and they are big favorites under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Team India In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The Indian campaign so far has had a promising beginning, with steady performances by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues and meaningful input by Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur. Pakistan on the other hand, with a previous defeat against Bangladesh will rely on Aliya Raza and Muneeba Ali to base their innings. Their spin assault, which is spearheaded by Sadia Iqbal, can prove to be of much help particularly when the pitch or weather conditions favor it. But the major uncertainty now is the weather. Wet and humid conditions are to be experienced in Colombo. The morning baths are almost guaranteed, and the prediction shows 7.7 mm of precipitation and a 100 percent probability of rain. The winds will be light, and the humidity high, which is not going to make the environment pleasant to both players and spectators. However, as the time of the game draws closer the rain will fall to a lower degree, but cloud cover will still be thick 99 percent and overcast clouds will prevail.

Is Rain About To Steal The Spotlight From Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry Of India vs Pakistan?

Temperatures may even hit 30 degree celsius by the afternoon, but the temperature calculated may seem more like 38 degree celsius. Temperatures will drop to approximately 26 degree celsius as the evening arrives, but humidity will increase and the risk of rain, though less approximately 25 percent is not irrelevant due to the cloud cover. Since the game will start at 3 PM Indian Standard Time, it is quite evident that these predictions bring up a question of whether there will be enough time to play the game to count as a match. The Australia vs Sri Lanka game had already been cancelled and no ball was bowled due to the heavy rains that had already hit Colombo. Experts of cricket will also monitor changing weather reports closely in anticipation of a full event. JioHotstar will be showing the match live to those viewing it remotely, and Star Sports will be shown on TV. India came out bold and overpowering in the past, Pakistan would disrupt the crucial batters and spinners. However, Mother Nature could be slightly more intrinsic, and rain is the largest wildcard in the current competition in Colombo.

Also Read: India Squad Announment For Australia Tour: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy!

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 10:31 AM IST
——————————————–
