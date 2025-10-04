LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Squad Announment For Australia Tour: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy!

India Squad Announment For Australia Tour: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy!

India has declared its squads to the Australia tour with Shubman Gill as captain of the ODI team and Shreyas Iyer as the vice captain, though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back on the team. Rishabh Pant is taking a break during ODIs, Suryakumar Yadav will head the T20I side which portrays youth and experience in various formats.

Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credit: Shubman Gill via Instagram)
Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credit: Shubman Gill via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 4, 2025 15:16:05 IST

India has announced its plans of upcoming ODI and T20I series with Australia, and even reinstated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and even started to replace the ODIs head. India has gone a big leap and has appointed Shubman Gill as the Indian ODI team captain in place of Rohit Sharma, but Rohit still remains in the team. In the meantime, the ODI team is named to Shreyas Iyer as the vice captain of the team, which is an indicator of stepping stone to leadership.

India Squad For India vs Australia ODI 

ODI team will include experience, and young talent with Shubman Gill as Captain, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul as keeper, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel as keeper and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rishabh Pant is an exception since he is not part of the ODI team since he is still recovering after a broken toe. Suryakumar Yadav will play the role of the captain of the T20I team in this case. Their team members comprise Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill as vice captain, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma as keeper, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson as keeper, Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar.



India vs Australia ODIs

This is an obvious strategic step by the board, offering Gill the leadership duties under the 50 over format, but keeping the senior leaders on the board to act as stabilising elements. The workload management and the manageable reasonable injury returns can be considered the reason behind the decision to exclude Pant in ODIs. Suryakumar is also kept in the captain position in the shortest T20Is. In simple terms, the announcements are a combination of ambition and prudence. The BCCI appears to be nurturing the leadership pipeline and burdening the younger players with a larger share of responsibility, however not discarding more senior cricketers, who have been offered a trade off, the chance of leadership and the security of performance.

Also Read: BCCI Gears Up For ODI Captaincy Shift From Rohit Sharma To Shubman Gill Before India vs Australia ODIs

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:16 PM IST
