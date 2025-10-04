India Squad Announment For Australia Tour: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy!

India has announced its plans of upcoming ODI and T20I series with Australia, and even reinstated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and even started to replace the ODIs head. India has gone a big leap and has appointed Shubman Gill as the Indian ODI team captain in place of Rohit Sharma, but Rohit still remains in the team. In the meantime, the ODI team is named to Shreyas Iyer as the vice captain of the team, which is an indicator of stepping stone to leadership.

India Squad For India vs Australia ODI

ODI team will include experience, and young talent with Shubman Gill as Captain, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul as keeper, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel as keeper and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rishabh Pant is an exception since he is not part of the ODI team since he is still recovering after a broken toe. Suryakumar Yadav will play the role of the captain of the T20I team in this case. Their team members comprise Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill as vice captain, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma as keeper, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson as keeper, Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar.

🚨 India’s squad for Tour of Australia announced Shubman Gill named #TeamIndia Captain for ODIs The #AUSvIND bilateral series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October-November pic.twitter.com/l3I2LA1dBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2025







India vs Australia ODIs

This is an obvious strategic step by the board, offering Gill the leadership duties under the 50 over format, but keeping the senior leaders on the board to act as stabilising elements. The workload management and the manageable reasonable injury returns can be considered the reason behind the decision to exclude Pant in ODIs. Suryakumar is also kept in the captain position in the shortest T20Is. In simple terms, the announcements are a combination of ambition and prudence. The BCCI appears to be nurturing the leadership pipeline and burdening the younger players with a larger share of responsibility, however not discarding more senior cricketers, who have been offered a trade off, the chance of leadership and the security of performance.

