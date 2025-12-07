LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

India and South Africa will take on each other in a five-match T20I series that will begin on December 9 in Cuttack.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 7, 2025 14:47:10 IST

India and South Africa are slated to lock horns with each other in a five-match T20I series, beginning on December 9 in Cuttack. While the visitors won the two-match Test series 2-0, India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. Both the teams will now look to end the bilateral tie on a positive note. 

When is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I is scheduled to take place on December 9 (Tuesday). 

What time is India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be held in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

SQUADS:

India- Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa- Aiden Markram (Captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

What will be the Playing XI for both the teams for India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Playing XI: 

India- Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh 

South Africa- Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Next Match: Check Team India’s ODI Schedule For 2026

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:47 PM IST
Tags: India vs South Africajasprit bumrahsanju samsonshubman gillsuryakumar yadav

