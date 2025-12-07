LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Next Match: Check Team India's ODI Schedule For 2026

After the South Africa One Day Internationals, the next India appearance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is scheduled for January 2026, thus a busy itinerary reaching throughout the year is in place as the team prepares for the 2027 World Cup.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma (Image Credit: ANI)
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 7, 2025 13:42:21 IST

India’s last international match of the year 2025 was a 3rd ODI against South Africa on December 6, and it also brought an end to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s presence in 2025. The two cricketers had already announced their retirement from Tests and T20s before and now are still a long way from the 2027 World Cup, but are fully committed to ODI cricket.

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next?

The earliest opportunity for fans to see the pair back in blue again is in January 2026 when India is to play host to a three match ODI series against New Zealand. Following that, the season of 2026 will be full with 18 ODIs before the World Cup 2027. The complete 2026 calendar consists of series against Afghanistan on home ground in June, trip to England in July, home series in September-October against West Indies, a tour to New Zealand in October-November and a home series against Sri Lanka in December.

Team India’s ODI Schedule For 2026

The strenuous schedule will essentially determine the balance and variety of India’s squad before the big event in 2027. Due to the few ODIs being played compared to the previous World Cup cycles, every series in 2026 is going to be considered as very intense high preparation. For Kohli and Rohit, the year is filled with chances to sharpen their skill, manage their workloads and do the leadership roles while also being mentors to the younger players who are being prepared for the future. The team management might implement a strategic rotation of the squad but the senior pair still have a large part to play in the one day plan of India as experienced and stability factors are given priority in the countdown to the World Cup.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 1:42 PM IST
