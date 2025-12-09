India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Hands IND 1-0 Lead After 101-Run Win Against SA

India clinched a 101-run win against South Africa in the first T20I and took a 1-0 lead in Cuttack. The Indian bowlers didn’t let the Proteas take an upper hand and picked wickets at regular intervals to reduced them to 50/5 at one stage. Dewald Brevis tried to push the paddle and keep South Africa in contention but his efforts went in vain as the visitors fell short by 101 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also scalped his 100th T20I wicket in the format during the course of the match. A collective effort from the Indian bowlers handed India a comprehensive win

Earlier, India put up 175/6 in 20 overs after Hardik Pandya who made a comeback in the Indian team struck an unbeaten 59 off 28. The hosts were put into bat and had a disappointing start to the proceedings. India first lost Shubman Gill and then Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession before Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma tried to steady the ship.

But Abhishek’s departure for 17 off 12 was followed by fall of wickets in regular intervals. But it was Pandya who took the onus on himself and helped India post a competitive total. Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets for 31 in 4 overs.

The two sides will now move to Chandigarh where they will lock horns in the second T20I. While India will look to stretch the lead, South Africa will seek redemption.