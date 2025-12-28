India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I LIVE: When And Where To Watch Streaming, Telecast | Check All The Details Inside

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, December 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. With India leading the series 3-0, the Women in Blue are aiming to continue their dominant run against Chamari Athapaththu’s side.

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I: Date, Time, and Venue

The fourth T20I promises to be another thrilling contest as India seeks to wrap up the series with a clean sweep.

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights in India.

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I Live Streaming

For viewers who prefer online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring fans don’t miss any of the action.

India’s Dominance So Far in the Series

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has been unstoppable, winning all three previous encounters comfortably:

1st T20I: India chased down 122, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls.

2nd T20I: Shafali Verma starred with an unbeaten 69 off 34 balls as India chased 129 in just 11.5 overs.

3rd T20I: Renuka Singh Thakur impressed with a four-wicket haul, supported by Deepti Sharma’s three wickets, while Shafali remained unbeaten on 79 off 42 balls, helping India complete the chase in 13.2 overs.

With India consistently chasing targets, they may experiment with setting one in the last two T20Is to test their batting depth. Smriti Mandhana will be eager to return to form after failing to breach 30 runs in the series so far.

Probable Squads for India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Malki Madara, Nimesha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I

Live TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App and Website

With India having already sealed the series, the fourth T20I will provide an opportunity for players to showcase their individual brilliance and for fans to witness more thrilling performances. Don’t miss India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I LIVE from Thiruvananthapuram!

ALSO READ: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios, Battle Of The Sexes: Date, Time, Rules, When And Where To watch – All You Need To Know