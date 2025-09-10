Ahead of India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match, Meet 6 Indian Origin Players Playing For UAE in Today’s Match

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match: The 2025 Asia Cup campaign by India has begun on Wednesday as they tackle the United Arab Emirates in what seems to be a one-sided match. Nevertheless, T20 cricket is unpredictable and this means that surprises are never far away. The fact that the UAE has six Indian players in its India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 team is one interesting aspect of the match.

Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, and Rahul Chopra are the players with an interesting dimension to the game. Their personal experience and relation to the Indian cricket history make them names to be observed in this game.

Indian-Origin Players Adding Strength to UAE Lineup

The coaching of UAE is managed by Lalchand Rajput who has earlier been the coach of India in the 2007 T20 world cup. India became the champions in that tournament and it was the first title under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who beat Pakistan in an unforgettable final.

Harshit Kaushik is an orthodox left arm spinner and handy lower-order batter. He is still 28 and has played three T20Is in UAE but has not made any mark. He first appeared earlier this month in the Tri-Nation Series with Afghanistan and Pakistan but did not make a splash with the bat or ball.

The story of Simranjeet Singh is very filmatic. He grew up in Ludhiana, Punjab, and at one time he even bowled to Shubman Gill in the nets when the latter was only 12. The Covid-19 lockdown came in and stuck Simranjeet in Dubai. He started coaching and later on found his way into the UAE team at the age of 35 having taken 25 wickets in 5 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

Dhruv Parashar and Alishan Sharafu’s Rising Profiles

Dhruv Parashar is an all-rounder with potential as he has played 9 ODIs and 23 T20Is of UAE. He has been almost 300 runs in formats at his tender age of 20. This year he played small roles in the Tri-Nation Series but is likely to become an important player in the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match.

Alishan Sharafu has emerged to be one of the shining lights in the UAE. He has played in various T20 tournaments and has played as a representative of the Dubai Capitals as well as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. His T20Is and ODIs have been 53 and 24 respectively with his highest score of 68 runs against Pakistan in Tri-Nation Series threatening his regional competitor, India.

Aryansh Sharma and Rahul Chopra: Future and Experience in One Squad

Aryansh Sharma began in Ghaziabad, India, and then his family migrated to UAE when he was only two years old. Aryansh is 20 and made his first international appearance in the U19 World Cup in the west indies in 2022. Since then, he has made 15 T20Is in which he has scored 365 runs and has been central in the UAE ascending to the world of cricket.

Rahul Chopra is 30 years old and is one of the senior players of the UAE and has experience in the ILT20 franchise with the Dubai Capitals. His big-match temperament was recently evidenced when he scored 52 unbeaten against a strong bowling lineup of Afghanistan. He has been able to play a total of 29 T20Is where he has 600 runs with a maximum of 80 in his highest score.

When the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 game commences, everyone will not only be focused on the Indian team but also on these Indian origin players who are out to defy the odds. Their own relationship with the Indian cricket and their own changing careers provide a curious subplot to what will otherwise be a big stakes opening game.

