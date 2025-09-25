LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs West Indies Test Series 2025: BCCI Announces Squad, Check Full Team Here

India declared a 15 member team to play the two series of Tests against West Indies, beginning October 2 at Ahmedabad. Narayan Jagadeesan is added as wicketkeeping cover with Rishabh Pant injured and Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed as the vice captain. As captain, Shubman Gill will still be with the series and the series will be an important step towards the campaign of the World Test Championships in India.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 25, 2025 17:28:44 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced the 15 member team of India in a two Test series against West Indies which will be played in India, starting October 2. This news is given during the ongoing Asia cup campaign by India, and some major changes have been put in the headlines. It is worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed as the vice captain in place of Rishabh Pant who is disqualified due to a foot injury.

Team India Full Squad For West Indies Test Series 2025

Pant is sidelined meaning that the selectors have added Narayan Jagadeesan as the second wicketkeeper to Dhruv Jurel to provide flexibility behind the stumps. The team is an amalgamation of both experience and youth with some of the most experienced players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar, and some of the youngest talents, such as Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Among the larger surprises was the omission of Karun Nair whose recent work in England had been considered incompetent to retain his position. The selectors mentioned that he could not turn the starts into high innings to warrant his retention. Otherwise, Nair was joined by such names as Sarfaraz Khan and Manav Suthar, with Shreyas Iyer also failing to make the list, taking a break in red ball cricket, at least partially, due to fitness and form reasons.



When Will The Test Series India And West Indies Begin?

The selectors have been confident that this team is well balanced and can provide good performances within the country. The Test will commence on October 10 in the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on October 10. As the Test captain of the leadership department, Shubman Gill remains, and his relationship with Jadeja should be central to the formation of the team strategy throughout the series. As the white ball fixtures continue to end and Test cricket comes into the limelight this series against West Indies is the one that provides the clue to what India is hoping to achieve in the World Test Championship cycle. 

Tags: bcci, ind vs wi, ind vs wi squad, Ravindra Jadeja, shubman gill, team india squad vs wi, Test Series India vs West Indies

QUICK LINKS