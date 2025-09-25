LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

On September 25 in Dubai, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be involved in the important Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan have picked a powerful XI of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman whereas Bangladesh have counted on Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy and skipper Jaker Ali.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 25, 2025 16:27:45 IST

Pakistan and Bangladesh are both under much pressure and will play a crucial match of Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 on the 25th of September in Dubai International Stadium. Winning this match may mean the difference between the two parties and the final. Pakistan arrives with one win and one loss in their Super Four matches and it is a do or die encounter. 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

The playing elevens of the two sides show the stakes in the battle. On their part, Pakistan have designated their team as Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha captain, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris who is wicketkeeper, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed. Bangladesh would like to keep their squad unchanged like they played against India, with Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali who is the wicket keeper and captain, Mohammad saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. They also have a complete squad composed of Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das among others.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5

Due to how competitive the Super Four stage has become, this match is being touted as a virtual semi final. Since it must be played a day earlier than Bangladesh, it may be tiring and Pakistan will seek to take advantage of it and build on the day. The history of the two nations is also hugely biased to Pakistan, out of the 25 previous T20 encounters, 20 have been won by Pakistan, and Bangladesh has only been able to win just five matches. In this match every run, wicket and every tactical decision will be amplified. In the case of Pakistan, it is essential to unify shape and perform under pressure. To Bangladesh a victory here would help not only to extend their campaign in Asia cup but also provide a huge psychological boost. It is now time to play the high voltage game in the Dubai lights and both teams are fully provided with the consequences of the game.

Also Read: PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Tags: Pak vs BanPAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025Pak vs Ban Predicted Playing XIPakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIpakistan-vs-bangladesh

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

