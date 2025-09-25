LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Pakistan and Bangladesh both take it as a virtual semi final by both parties and the winner is an entry into the final. Bangladesh faces the added disadvantage of having consecutive games and Pakistan would seek to take advantage of that.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 25, 2025 16:01:21 IST

The long awaited Asia Cup 2025 Super Four between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played in the Dubai Cricket stadium on Thursday, September 25. It is not just another Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. 

When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live?

The action begins at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is expected at 7:30 PM IST. Those fans wishing to watch the match first should consider Sony Sports Network, to which broadcasting rights to the match in India belong, which guarantees complete coverage of such an important game. Besides watching the match through the traditional TV, it can also be streamed live using Sony LIV, both on its desktop and mobile app, and thus can be viewed by viewers who are more inclined towards technology. 



PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Both parties will consider it as a sort of semi final since their place in the Asia Cup final may be at stake. It is the situation of playing one game immediately after another, especially in Bangladesh, where the country already fought India the day before, and this has brought about the issue of fatigue and recovery. In the meanwhile, Pakistan will seek to use this to their favour but they have already witnessed a mixed campaign that has seen a defeat to India and a definite victory over Sri Lanka. This is a high stakes game that is bound to be tense, drama filled and good quality cricket. The situation of Dubai, the strategy, and the shape of the players will also be crucial factors that will determine which country will proceed. The fans throughout the region will not fail to tune in.

Tags: Pak vs BanPAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025PAK vs BAN LivePAK vs BAN Live StreamingPakistan vs Bangladesh Live TelecastWhen And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

