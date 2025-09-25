PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

The long awaited Asia Cup 2025 Super Four between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played in the Dubai Cricket stadium on Thursday, September 25. It is not just another Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live?

The action begins at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is expected at 7:30 PM IST. Those fans wishing to watch the match first should consider Sony Sports Network, to which broadcasting rights to the match in India belong, which guarantees complete coverage of such an important game. Besides watching the match through the traditional TV, it can also be streamed live using Sony LIV, both on its desktop and mobile app, and thus can be viewed by viewers who are more inclined towards technology.

Super Fours | Match 5 ⚔️ A virtual semi final. One final chance. 🤜🤛

Pakistan & Bangladesh head into a clash that leaves no room for error, for a berth in the Final remains at stake!#PAKvBAN #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/W8Wtv2CbTn — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2025







PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four



Both parties will consider it as a sort of semi final since their place in the Asia Cup final may be at stake. It is the situation of playing one game immediately after another, especially in Bangladesh, where the country already fought India the day before, and this has brought about the issue of fatigue and recovery. In the meanwhile, Pakistan will seek to use this to their favour but they have already witnessed a mixed campaign that has seen a defeat to India and a definite victory over Sri Lanka. This is a high stakes game that is bound to be tense, drama filled and good quality cricket. The situation of Dubai, the strategy, and the shape of the players will also be crucial factors that will determine which country will proceed. The fans throughout the region will not fail to tune in.

