indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Head To Head Record Of Pakistan vs Bangladesh

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Head To Head Record Of Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Although Pakistan have often prevailed in such encounters, Bangladesh have had their fair share of success, particularly when they go out on the mound with confidence and good bowling. In this kind of a virtual semi final like this Asia Cup match, form, conditions and clutch performances will probably be the important factors that determine the final seat to be occupied in the final.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 25, 2025 15:42:12 IST

With both Pakistan and Bangladesh ready to take on each other in a high stakes Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025, the head to head T20I record and the past performances of both the teams are largely in focus. The two countries have come into conflict 25 times before this meeting in T20 International. Pakistan have been ahead of these contests, although, Bangladesh have demonstrated some glimpses of strength over the years.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head To Head Record

Regarding highest team totals in Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20Is none of the highest team totals by Pakistan have surpassed 203/5 on April 20, 2008, and its second highest total of 201/5 March 16, 2016 is not very far away. Another notable score in the head to head history of the two was the 201/7 that Pakistan posted in May 2025. On the individual batting front, Shakib Al Hasan tops the run charts of the Bangladesh team with 360 runs in 11 innings in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh situation. Among the leading run getters in these head to heads, on the Pakistan side, there are Mohammad Hafeez with 277 runs in 9 innings and Mohammad Rizwan with 274 in 7 innings. The highest individual scores in Pakistan belong to Ahmed Shehzad, who scored 111 out of 62 balls in 2014, and Mohammad Haris, who scored 107 out of 46 balls in a 2025 game. In the case of Bangladesh, some of the best individual knock of Bangladesh have been played by Shakib Al Hasan 84 in 2012 and Aziz 81 in 2007. 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head To Head Record In Bowling

In the bowling category, Taskin Ahmed is in the limelight as far as Bangladesh is concerned as he has taken 14 wickets in these matches and Shadab Khan has been the highest wicket taker in PAKBAN T20Is with 12 wickets. The top individual bowling performance of Pakistan against Bangladesh is the one of Hasan Ali of 5/30 on May 28, 2025. There have been good moments as well by Bangladeshi bowlers, the 3/10 by Mahmudullah 2021 is one of the most memorable moments by the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

Pak vs BanPAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head To Head RecordPakistan vs Bangladesh Head To Head Record Bowling

