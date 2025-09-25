LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

India is the leader in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage and has reached the final. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have one match each, one lost and one won, and thus, their matches are decisive to achieving the top two.

Team Pakistan (L), Team Bangladesh (M), Team Sri Lanka (R). (Image Credit: ANI)
Team Pakistan (L), Team Bangladesh (M), Team Sri Lanka (R). (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 25, 2025 00:53:29 IST

With the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four situation heating up, the qualification of the final is still open to all with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all competing to be in the top two. India, who defeated Pakistan by a big margin, tops the list with a positive Net Run Rate of +1.357. Their win against the remaining games with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would guarantee them a seat in the final. 

Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Pakistan And Bangladesh

Pakistan having won one and lost one match is on the verge. They depend on their performance in the coming matches and the performance of the other teams. Winning both of the remaining matches would be a sure qualification although a slip up would lead to being out, based on the NRR and other results during the matches. The same case applies to Bangladesh who have had one win and one loss. Their future chances of qualification lie in the possibility of winning the remaining matches and trying to hope that they will get good results in the other matches. The NRR might be crucial in case the teams have an equal number of points. But as long as they win one and lose the other, the qualification will be based on the results of other games, especially Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Loss in each of the two matches would make their prospects difficult as they would need to show good results at other points to get ahead.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Sri Lanka

The case of Sri Lanka who has yet to score their account in the Super Four is an uphill task. They are required to win the remaining matches as well as hope that other matches work their way to join. At that point, they would only be eligible by raising their NRR and outperforming the other teams that have had higher records. India is in a good situation but the situation concerning the qualification of all teams is dynamic. India has already qualified for the final by defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs.

