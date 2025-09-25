LIVE TV
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table: Team India's Standing After Win Against Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table: Team India’s Standing After Win Against Bangladesh

As the Asia cup 2025 final proceeds, India is staying on the points table with wins over Pakistan and the Bangladesh team, as they are proving their superiority. India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs. India has qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Finals.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 25, 2025 00:19:27 IST

The points table is an indication of how competitive the Asia cup 2025 Super Four stage is as competition progresses. India is on the top of the list as they have not lost a single match. Their superiority in the Super Four has been demonstrated by their overwhelming victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan, although it showed good performance at the expense of Sri Lanka, is at the bottom of the table, having one win and one lost match.  

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table 

India sits at the top with 4 points, next to India is Pakistan with 2 points. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with 0 points. The victory over Sri Lanka has provided Bangladesh with the slightest lead in net run rate and they are just above Sri Lanka in the ranking. Nevertheless, both groups have tough matches to come and their respective performances in the matches will spell their doom in the tournament. Super Four phase has turned out to be a test of perseverance and durability. The perfect history of India places them in a good position, yet the unpredictability of the tournament poses that any team may come out the winner. The following matches will be crucial and the fans will witness exciting matches as the teams struggle to get to the final.



Asia Cup Final 2025 

The points table of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four is a tribute of the competition of the participating teams. The strong performance of India is put on the test by the close rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, whilst Pakistan looks forward to recover and claim their spot in the final. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Qualifies After Defeating Bangladesh By 41 Runs!

