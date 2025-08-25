LIVE TV
India’s Queen Of Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu Reclaims Throne With Gold!

At the Commonwealth Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad, Mirabai Chanu made a stunning return by winning gold in the women's 48 kg division with a record total of 193 kg. Following a break, the silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics showed tenacity by overcoming knee pain and a botched initial snatch attempt to outperform the other competitors.

This marked her third Commonwealth Championships title.
This marked her third Commonwealth Championships title.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 25, 2025 18:56:04 IST

Mirabai Chanu brought a sensational comeback to the world of weightlifting on August 25, 2025 as she secured an impressive gold at the Commonwealth Championships held in Ahmedabad. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist has returned to action and took part in the women 48 kg after a break of one year with a combined lift of 193 kg, a new Commonwealth best in the events of snatch, clean & jerk and aggregate.

Mirabai Chanu clinching first podium finish

Chanu also made a nice comeback, she opened with an unsuccessful attempt at 84 kg snatch, and then got the lift on her second attempt, before setting a higher mark of 109 kg in the clean & jerk. She also tried heavier weights in snatch 89 kg and in clean & jerk 113 kg but these were unsuccessful but this did not diminish her accomplishment of clinching the first podium finish.

Mirabai Chanu and her clear dominance

Chanu was competing in the 48 kg weight category again after a gap of three years since 2018, where she had won world championship and commonwealth games medals before. As the Olympic category in the weight division of 49 kg was eliminated, it was both a change in strategy and also a sign of homesickness to the world in which she excelled. Chanu has been there before and knows how to handle it as witnessed by the fact that some of her routines displayed traces of rustiness such as snatch miss and knee trouble. There were no serious competitors trailing behind her Malaysia Irene Henry won silver with 161 kg and Wales Nikole Roberts third place with 150 kg, so Chanu showed her dominance.

Mirabai Chanu prepares for upcoming tournaments

Not only is this gold her third in the 48 kg category in the Commonwealth Championships (2013 and 2017) but it is also a momentum she can use going forward. Chanu now shifts her gears to the World Championships and Asian Games which will be held soon and this strong showing provides her with some additional impetus. With this record breaking comeback of Mirabai Chanu be more than her win, it will remind her of her timeless place as the most formidable Indian icon of weightlifting, particularly when she makes her triumphant return.

