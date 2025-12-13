LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were spotted having an intense conversation ahead of the third T20I in Dharamsala

Gautam Gambhir with Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)
Gautam Gambhir with Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 13, 2025 19:07:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing the heat after the way Team India has been performing for quite sometime especially in Test cricket and T20Is. Now, another video has surfaced where the former India opener is spotted having an intense discussion with all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the third T20I that is scheduled for Sunday in Dharamsala. 

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is levelled at 1-1. The Men in Blue registered a comprehensive win against the Proteas in the first T20I by 101 runs in Cuttack, thanks to a superb all-round show from Pandya and a collective effort from the bowling unit. 

The visitors then made it all square in the second fixture where they thumped India by 51 runs. Quinton de Kock notched up 90 off 46 to help his side post a big total and later, the bowlers rattled India to bowl them out for 162 while chasing 214. 

South Africa stunned India earlier after completing a cleansweep win the two-match Test series. The Indian team then made a comeback in the ODIs after the batting department put up an incredible show. Star batter Virat Kohli showed his class and hammered two centuries on the trot in the first two matches respectively and then concluded it with a brilliant half-century. 

Apart from him, Yashasvi Jaiswal whose place in the ODIs was being questioned ended the series with a match-winning ton while Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored his maiden hundred in ODIs during the course of the series. 

Both the teams will now look to etch a win in Dharamsala and take advantage in the series. 

Also Read: ‘If A Player Like Shubman Gill Is Judged, It Is Very…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Backs Gill After Critics Question Star Batter’s Flop Show In T20I

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 7:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricketgautam gambhirhardik pandyaIndia vs South Africa

RELATED News

BCCI Informs IPL Teams About Bowlers With Suspect Actions Before Auction, List Includes Former CSK Player

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

How Messi Reacted to Kolkata Chaos: Report Reveals GOAT Was Upset Over Event Mismanagement, Wanted To …

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

LATEST NEWS

Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad For Second Leg of GOAT India Tour Amid High Security

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

How BJP Made History In Kerala: NDA’s Historic Win In Kerala Local Body Polls

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH
Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH
Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH
Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

QUICK LINKS