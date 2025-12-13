Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing the heat after the way Team India has been performing for quite sometime especially in Test cricket and T20Is. Now, another video has surfaced where the former India opener is spotted having an intense discussion with all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the third T20I that is scheduled for Sunday in Dharamsala.

Heated conversation between Hardik and Gambhir 👀pic.twitter.com/VtISwnS2FN — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) December 12, 2025

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is levelled at 1-1. The Men in Blue registered a comprehensive win against the Proteas in the first T20I by 101 runs in Cuttack, thanks to a superb all-round show from Pandya and a collective effort from the bowling unit.

The visitors then made it all square in the second fixture where they thumped India by 51 runs. Quinton de Kock notched up 90 off 46 to help his side post a big total and later, the bowlers rattled India to bowl them out for 162 while chasing 214.

South Africa stunned India earlier after completing a cleansweep win the two-match Test series. The Indian team then made a comeback in the ODIs after the batting department put up an incredible show. Star batter Virat Kohli showed his class and hammered two centuries on the trot in the first two matches respectively and then concluded it with a brilliant half-century.

Apart from him, Yashasvi Jaiswal whose place in the ODIs was being questioned ended the series with a match-winning ton while Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored his maiden hundred in ODIs during the course of the series.

Both the teams will now look to etch a win in Dharamsala and take advantage in the series.

