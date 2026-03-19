IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Anil Kumble Boost Ahead Of New Season, Likens SRH Star To Indian Legend

IPL 2026: With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to start on March 28, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and their fearless opening batter, Abhishek Sharma, have come under the spotlight. After a lightning rise in the last two years, the 25-year-old is stepping into the 2026 season with the heavy responsibility of being the worlds top-ranked T20I batter.

Yet, with high rankings come soaring expectations. On JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, Indian cricket great Anil Kumble gave a masterclass in dissecting the potential of the youngster, showering him with commendation but at the same time delivering a reality check.

The “Sehwag” Comparison

Ex-India skipper Anil Kumble made the biggest comparison before the season started by equating Abhishek’s powerful batting style with that of the great Virender Sehwag. Kumble mentioned that similar to Sehwag, Abhishek is always looking to play dominant strokes against every ball, a quality that makes him a bowlers worst nightmare but can also pose a problem for the team’s consistency.

“I would relate him to someone like Virender Sehwag, because he would look to smash every ball. When he moved from Test cricket to one-day cricket and then to T20 cricket, he realised that he had to pace his innings slightly differently. But Virender Sehwag would still go at a 140–150 strike-rate. So, that’s something Abhishek Sharma needs to start thinking about, saying, ‘I’ve been scoring at 200 strike-rate, expectations are on me, should I now go at a strike rate of 300?’ No, you just have to be normal. You have to play a number of balls. If Abhishek Sharma bats 20 balls in an innings, we know he will be close to that 50 mark. We saw that with Sanju Samson, not getting out in the 40s or 50s, but making it count by going deeper, getting to that 85-90 mark. That’s what you need in the T20 format. Maybe that’s the kind of maturity you will see in Abhishek Sharma this season, which SRH will be hoping for,” he added.

Kumble pointed out that just like Sehwag figured out he had to slightly change the way he paced his innings when he switched from one format to another, Abhishek also has to figure out what is his normal. He advised the SRH star not to get obsessed with pushing his already mind-boggling 200 strike-rate to 300 but to focus on sticking at the crease for a longer time. Kumble thought that if Abhishek can switch from quick 40s to match-winning 80s or 90s just like the progress made by Sanju Samson, he will be able to upgrade himself from a “good” player to a “great” one.