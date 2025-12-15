LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Can Spark Bidding War; From Cameron Green To Prithvi Shaw, Check The List Here

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Can Spark Bidding War; From Cameron Green To Prithvi Shaw, Check The List Here

The IPL 2026 mini auction is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. From Cameron Green to Ravi Bishnoi, here's a look at the players who can spark bidding war

Cameron Green And Prithvi Shaw. (Photo Credits: X)
Cameron Green And Prithvi Shaw. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 15, 2025 13:42:44 IST

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Can Spark Bidding War; From Cameron Green To Prithvi Shaw, Check The List Here

The stage is all set for the IPL 2026 auction which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in Tuesday. While, the squads are pretty sorted for most of the franchises, this mini auction can come in as an opportunity for them to add some talented names and get more stability in the squad. Here’s a look at the players who can spark a bidding war.

Cameron Green 

Cameron Green is the first name who can witness a bidding war for himself especially after he has confirmed that he is available to bowl as well. “I’ll be good to bowl,” he said earlier. “I don’t know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn’t mean to say ‘batter’. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it’s all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end.”

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have the purse and the vacancy to get someone like him in the squad. The right-handed all-rounder can bat in the middle-order and can give four good overs. 

Prithvi Shaw

India batter Prithvi Shaw is another player who can attract a bidding war. An explosive opening batter, Shaw who has a base price of INR 75 lakh has worked on his fitness as well. With some of the franchises having good amount of purse remaining and spots up for the grabs, Shaw might find a buyer in the mini auction. 

Matheesha Pathirana

A rare talent, Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana who has played for Chennai Super Kings in previous editions is the next in the list. The Knight Riders might target him considering the overseas slots left with them. Another franchise is CSK who has four overseas slots but INR 43.40 Cr in the bank. Moreover, the Super Kings are known for backing youngsters. 

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy has been one bowler who is making headlines with his stunning bowling performances. He has been exceptional in the on-going series against the West Indies, though it has come in the longer format. But the franchises might get into the bidding war for him as well. RCB and GT can be the two franchises who can show interest in Duffy. While RCB have INR 16.40 Cr in the bank, GT have INR 12.90 Cr. Moreover, the defending champions have two overseas slots left and he can be a perfect fit to manage Josh Hazlewood’s workload. 

Ravi Bishnoi 

Ravi Bishnoi is another bowler who might have multiple franchises bidding for him. Across 77 matches, he has picked up 72 wickets while representing Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: What Is The Tie-Breaker Rule And Will It Help The Franchises? 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 1:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS