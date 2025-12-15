IPL 2026 Auction: What Is The Tie-Breaker Rule And Will It Help The Franchises?

IPL 2026 Auction Tie Breaker Rule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with an innovation ahead of the IPL 2026 auction set to take place in Abu Dhhabi. The BCCI has brought back the tie-breaker. Players like Kieron Pollard and Shane Bond (in 2010) and Ravindra Jadeja (in 2012) were pick up through tie-break secret bids, but the rules have been updated.

If the two or more teams are locked on a matching bid for a player, a tie-breaker form will be provided to them by the board. The franchises will have to mention a certain ‘secret bid’. The amount that will be mentioned in the secret bid will not be paid to the player but pay to the BCCI.

The franchise that wins the written secret bid will have to pay that amount to the BCCI within 30 days of the auction date. The price for the player will remain the amount on which the two teams were locked.

The silent tie-breaker rule will come into play if

a) One Franchise makes a bid for a player that is the final bid that it can make for the player – i.e. the Franchise does not have sufficient remaining balance on its 2026 Salary Cap to make the immediately next bid for the player once the applicable bidding increment is applied (the “Last Bid”), and

(b) No other Franchise then makes a higher bid for the player pursuant and

(c) At least one other Franchise could have made the Last Bid but, due to lack of sufficient remaining balance on its 2026 Salary Cap, is not able to make the immediately next bid for the player once the applicable bidding increment is applied, the auctioneer shall then ask those Franchise(s) whether they wish to make a matching bid for the player of the same amount as the Last Bid (the “Matching Bid”)

