Home > Sports > CSK IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: CSK’s Purse Size, What The Team Needs and Likely Targets

CSK Players Auction IPL 2026 LIVE: CSK enters the IPL 2026 mini-auction with ₹43.4 crore and nine slots to fill after releasing key all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. With gaps in the middle order, bowling depth, spin options, and pace attack, CSK will focus on versatile all-rounders, lower-order finishers, Indian spinners, and a frontline pacer, while carefully managing their purse to build a balanced squad.

CSK are looking to bolster their squad at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. (Image: X/Chennai Super Kings)
CSK are looking to bolster their squad at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. (Image: X/Chennai Super Kings)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 16, 2025 14:51:37 IST

CSK Players Auction IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings are the giants of IPL. They enter the mini auction of IPL 2026 with several issues to address. They have a purse of around Rs 43.4 crore left to spend after player retentions and trades, with nine slots to fill, of which four are reserved for overseas players.

CSK released their superstars Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, both of whom filled the much-needed all-rounder roles in the modern game. Both the all-rounders have gone to the Rajasthan Royals; however, CSK seem to have sorted their opening slot by bringing in Sanju Samson at a staggering price of Rs. 18 crores. The departures of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have created gaps in their middle order and bowling depth that they need to address going into the auction. 

Lower middle-order batsmen/finishers to add depth and firepower.

The team’s priority has to be rebalancing the squad around a strong lower-middle order, and knowing CSK, they will be looking for performers rather than specialist stars. Analysts expect CSK to target players who offer this all-around value. Cameron Green is one name who seems to be a like-for-like replacement for Sam Curran and sorts their overseas pace option to support their bowling unit.

They also need frontline Indian spinners or spin-bowling all-rounders who can bat and bowl. They have Shreyas Gopal as the lone replacement option and desperately need to bolster this department. 

A lot depends on how CSK uses their purse

With nine slots to fill, four of which are for overseas spots, how CSK spends their Rs 43.4 is crucial. The departure of Matheesha Pathirana has them searching for a frontline pacer; they can look to re-sign him for a lesser fee, as it makes sense. 

CSK needs to be careful not to spend too much on a single superstar to maintain flexibility for other roles and build a versatile squad ahead of IPL 2026.

(This is a developing story ahead of IPL 2026 auction.)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 2:34 PM IST
