Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Top Youngsters Who Can Become Overnight Millionaires

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to take place on December 16. There are some of the players who have been performing consistently well in the domestic circuit and can witness some of the franchises getting into a bidding war for them.

Ashok Kumar. (Photo Credits: X)

Published: December 9, 2025 16:01:44 IST

With just IPL 2026 auctions a week away, the franchises are gearing up to add some more talented resources in their units. Some of players who have been putting up a consistent show in the domestic circuit and even during the T20 leagues of their respective states. Here’s a look at the players who can fetch big money during the IPL auctions next week. 

Yashvardhan Dalal

Haryana’s Yashvardhan Dalal has been in a sublime form in the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dalal has notched up 319 runs in 7 matches that he has played so far with an average of 63.80 and a strike-rate of 143.05. The right-handed batter’s aggressive style of batting can attract some good bids from the franchises in the auction. 

Karan Lal

Playing for Bengal, Karan Lal has scored 219 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 195.53, including a tournament-defining 113 and one other fifty. Lal’s strike-rate is one thing that would get the franchises’ attention and having an explosive batter in the middle-order can come handy for any side. 

Vignesh Puthur

Left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur is another name on whom the IPL franchises will have an eye on. He has played for Mumbai Indians in the past and has picked up 6 wickets in 5 matches. 

Simarjeet Singh 

Simarjeet Singh has been a part of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past will also go under the hammer in this auction. The right-arm medium pacer impressed everyone during the DPL earlier this year and his knack of picking wickets can get him some good amount of money from the franchises during the auction. 

Ashok Kumar

Rajasthan’s Ashok Kumar recently made headlines after he bagged a hattrick in SMAT. He is the leading wicket-taker at the moment and the franchises might get into a bidding war for him. 

