IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Conduct The Indian Premier League Mini Auction?

Mallika Sagar is considered a leading light in the Indian sports auctions and her unique personality will be present during the IPL 2026 auction on December 16, 2025, which is one of the world’s most watched cricket events. Sagar who was born in Mumbai in 1975 has a career that combines two totally different worlds, fine arts, and elite sports.

Who Will Conduct IPL 2026 Auction?

Her early years in the auction world were characterized by an urge to know more, and as she was reading about a female auctioneer her curiosity was piqued, and this early love laid the groundwork for her future profession. After graduating from Bryn Mawr College in the United States with a degree in Art History, she started working globally, and quite rapidly she became the first female Indian auctioneer at Christie’s where she also took care of the modern and contemporary Indian art department.

Mallika Sagar And Her Previous Auctions

Sagar’s skill and confidence over the years have significantly sapped the movement from art auctioning to the significantly higher stake sports auction, a sun that had always been dominated by male auctioneers. Sagar’s first major break in sports came when she made history in 2021 as the first female auctioneer in the Pro Kabaddi League, she was later in charge of the WPL auction. The IPL’s mini auction in 2024 was a task given to her then the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah was the one after that which confirmed her as a steadfast and professional auctioneer at events with viewership in the millions.

Sagar’s ascent has been extensively acknowledged as an important milestone for the female gender in the Indian sports community, showcasing both the advancement as well as the new chances in the areas that were previously regarded as male dominated. Her ability to convey ideas clearly, take control of the situation, and her auctioneering skills have been the reasons why league organizers and franchise delegates have chosen her as a reliable option even though some fans still argue about styles and preferences. In any case, her directing the IPL 2026 auction keeps alive the custom of bringing more diversity and smashing restrictions at the very top of sports management in India.

