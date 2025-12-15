LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Catch the live action of India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. India have won both the matches so far.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published: December 15, 2025 18:34:12 IST

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: India will be against Malaysia in the U19 Asia Cup on Tuesday in Dubai. India have won both their games against UAE and Pakistan respectively and will like to continue form in this encounter. Malaysia have lost both their matches.

When is India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match is slated to take place on Tuesday (December 15, 2025). 

What time will India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match start?

The India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match will start at 10:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 10:30 AM (IST). 

Where will the India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match will be played in The Sevens Stadium, Dubai. 

How can I watch India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match Live?

The India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network and will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. 

What are the squads for India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup match?

Squads:

Malaysia U19 Squad: Azib Wajdi, Mohammad Hairil(w), Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Deeaz Patro(c), Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Fathul Muin, N Sathnakumaran, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Muhammad Nurhanif, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi, Che Zaman, Muhd Afinid

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia

BMC Election 2026 Date: Maharashtra Braces Civic Polls on Jan 15 Amid Intense Mahayuti vs MVA Showdown

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS