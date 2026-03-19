IPL 2026: Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals as ₹2.4 Crore All-Rounder Suffers Groin Injury, Doubtful for Season | Details Inside

IPL 2026: In a massive development that has sent ripples through the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp, England’s star all-rounder Sam Curran is set to miss the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 27-year-old is battling a suspected groin injury, dealing a heavy blow to the Royals’ preparations just days before the season kicks off on March 28.

Curran was the centerpiece of one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history. Ahead of the 2026 auction, the Royals acquired both Curran and Ravindra Jadeja from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an explosive exchange deal that saw RR’s long-time captain, Sanju Samson, head to the Yellow Army. While Curran’s market value was significant, his dual-threat capability with the ball and bat made him a vital cog in the Royals’ revamped strategy.

The Injury Context

The left-arm pacer last saw competitive action on March 5, 2026, during the high-stakes semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. Facing eventual champions India, Curran had a difficult outing, conceding 53 runs in his four-over quota. Despite a spirited 18 off 14 balls from the No. 7 position, England fell short in their 254-run chase. It is believed the groin issue surfaced following this intense tournament, subsequently ruling him out of the upcoming IPL window.

A Significant Statistical Void

Curran’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the RR roster. His IPL resume is impressive, boasting 997 runs and 54 wickets in 64 matches across spells with Punjab Kings and CSK. On the international stage, his pedigree is even more evident, having claimed 66 wickets in 75 T20Is and scoring nearly 700 runs for the two-time T20 World Cup winners. He was expected to provide the balance that the Royals have often craved in the lower-middle order.

Who Fills the Gap?

While the franchise is reportedly exploring external replacement options, the internal focus has shifted to South Africa’s Donovan Ferreira. Ferreira, who also joined the Royals via a trade deal from Delhi Capitals last year, is known for his explosive finishing and utility off-break bowling.

Ferreira has been in sublime form in the recent SA20 season, and the Royals management is likely to hand him the middle-order finisher’s role previously earmarked for Curran. Furthermore, the presence of Ravindra Jadeja will now be even more crucial as the primary veteran all-rounder in the XI.

As the Royals begin their quest for a second title, the loss of Curran’s experience in the death overs and his left-handed pinch-hitting will be a major hurdle. The team will now have to rely on their deep squad depth to maintain the balance of their playing XI.

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