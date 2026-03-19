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Home > Sports News > IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

India’s tour of Ireland is officially confirmed for June 2026! Following the T20 World Cup, the World Champions will face Ireland in a T20I series. Read about Paul Stirling stepping down as captain and how this series fits into India’s high-stakes summer tour of England.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 21:09:03 IST

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IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

IND vs IRE: The international cricket schedule in 2026 is filling up quite fast and the latest one is a big event for the cricket lovers of the Emerald Isle. Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graham West, officially revealed on Thursday, March 19 that the present World Champions India would be visiting Ireland for a T20I series this June.

”With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June,” West said in a press release. 

This was announced as a part of the overall changes in Irish cricket, after the country’s star opener Paul Stirling decided to resign as the national T20I captain. Ireland’s next T20 captain will get his first assignment while facing the “Men in Blue” as Ireland starts its preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

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The Champions Will Have a Jam-Packed Summer

The India team will be in Ireland play after two major events. The Indian cricket team is first scheduled to host Afghanistan in one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, which concludes on June 20. Immediately following the Ireland T20Is, India will travel to England for comprehensive white-ball tour consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs, running from July 1 to July 19.

The trip to Ireland will be a good opportunity for the World Champions to get used to the cool, seam-friendly conditions of the UK ahead of their England series challenge. Besides, the Indian coaching staff can use the match as an important opportunity to test their reserve players and keep up the very high level of intensity that brought them the world title. 

The End of the Stirling Era in T20Is

News of the tour also brought sad news to Irish fans as it meant Paul Stirling announced his stepping down from T20 captaincy. Stirling, one of the game’s greats, chose to hand over the role after the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year, where the team struggled. The team under the captaincy of Stirling lost the matches against Sri Lanka and Australia, they still managed to beat Oman but their tournament ended with a washout against Zimbabwe. Paul Stirling said that leading his country was an honor that came with a lot of responsibilities.

Though he is withdrawing from the T20 leadership to enable a fresh team leader to bring in a new style and approach, Stirling is still attending to the team as a player and is also the leader of the side in the ODIs.

India’s Fourth Trip to Ireland in Seven Years

Usually, the games have been played at the very charming Malahide Cricket Club Ground just outside Dublin, which has always been packed to the brim with fans wearing blue shirts.

Graham West said that, since Ireland has already qualified for the 2028 World Cup, the India series is a great chance for Ireland to make a step change. For India, it is one more time to show their leadership as the best team in T20 and interact with one of the most enthusiastic fan bases in Europe.

Read More: IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

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Tags: bcciCricket IrelandCricket newsDublinGraham WestindiaIndia vs IrelandIrelandMalahidepaul-stirlingSummer of Crickett20 world cupT20I

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IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June
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