IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

IND vs IRE: The international cricket schedule in 2026 is filling up quite fast and the latest one is a big event for the cricket lovers of the Emerald Isle. Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graham West, officially revealed on Thursday, March 19 that the present World Champions India would be visiting Ireland for a T20I series this June.

”With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June,” West said in a press release.

This was announced as a part of the overall changes in Irish cricket, after the country’s star opener Paul Stirling decided to resign as the national T20I captain. Ireland’s next T20 captain will get his first assignment while facing the “Men in Blue” as Ireland starts its preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

The Champions Will Have a Jam-Packed Summer

The India team will be in Ireland play after two major events. The Indian cricket team is first scheduled to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, which concludes on June 20. Immediately following the Ireland T20Is, India will travel to England for a comprehensive white-ball tour consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs, running from July 1 to July 19.