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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

Watch the viral video as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s unplayable yorker stuns Virat Kohli in the RCB nets! Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener on March 28, the defending champions’ training session at Chinnaswamy sparks a massive debate over Kohli’s form and Bhuvneshwar’s deadly swing.

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks Weakness Debate: WATCH- Photo- X
IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks Weakness Debate: WATCH- Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 20:35:04 IST

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IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

IPL 2026: The countdown to the 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is officially on, and the excitement level at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is nearly at a breaking point. Being the current champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are ready to open the season with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their visitors on March 28. However, the main attraction has been the battle between two giants of the same team: Virat Kohli vs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Several viral videos of RCB’s practice sessions have made social media explode with reactions. One of the videos featured Bhuvneshwar Kumarwho was the franchise player before the 2025 title-winning season, doing his signature toe-crushing yorker which left Kohli totally clueless. The ball just missed the stumps from the off side! The “deadly swing” and accuracy of the pacer pressed the fans and experts to debate whether the legend of the present times still has flaw against the wicket-taking and late-moving deliveries.



The Duel: Yorker vs. Six 

However, the battle was not dominated by one party forever. Another clip was released which revealed Kohli’s supreme ability to change his tactics. Despite falling prey to the yorker, the 37-year-old didn’t waste time in unleashing his “King” mode, walking down the pitch to hit Bhuvneshwar for an enormous six straight over the boundary ropes.



While the “weakness” discussion hasn’t died down on X(formerly Twitter), Kohli’s recent international outings indicate that he’s far from being a slow player. Even though he gave up playing Tests and T20Is, Kohli has been a beast on the ODI stage, scoring 302 runs against South Africa and 240 against New Zealand.





Having hit three centuries in his last six innings along with a largely improved strike rate, Kohli seems ready to be the batting leader for the reigning champions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a pivotal figure for RCB’s title defense. Ever since he started playing for the Red and Gold, the swing bowler has transformed himself into a death-over finisher. He has taken 17 wickets in the 14 matches that he has played for the franchise. Though his economy rate of 9. 29, his average of 28. 41 exhibits his ability to strike at important moments.

Hoping for Back-to-Back Triumphs

Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s inspiring captaincy, RCB have finally as a team ended their 18-year wait for a trophy last season by defeating Punjab Kings. Now, the aspiration is to replicate the consistency of the RCB women’s side by winning second successive title.

Besides the five home games which are going to be played at Chinnaswamy, the team will depend heavily on the experienced trio of Kohli, Bhuvneshwar, and Devdutt Padikkal. Based on the intra-squad battles, the defending champions are certainly not dismissing their “winner” tag lightly.

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Tags: Bhuvneshwar Kumarchinnaswamy stadiumCricket TrainingIndian CricketIPL 2026IPL Defending ChampionsRajat PatidarrcbRoyal Challengers BengaluruSunrisers HyderabadT20 cricketviral videovirat kohli’

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IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH
IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH
IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH
IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

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