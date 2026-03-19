IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

IPL 2026: The countdown to the 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is officially on, and the excitement level at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is nearly at a breaking point. Being the current champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are ready to open the season with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their visitors on March 28. However, the main attraction has been the battle between two giants of the same team: Virat Kohli vs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

While the “weakness” discussion hasn’t died down on X(formerly Twitter), Kohli’s recent international outings indicate that he’s far from being a slow player. Even though he gave up playing Tests and T20Is, Kohli has been a beast on the ODI stage, scoring 302 runs against South Africa and 240 against New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of yorkers the way he has beaten Virat Kohli looks like this season is going to be a 🔥 for him. — Krishna Kumar 🇮🇳 (@krishna89699799) March 19, 2026







Kohli had bhuvi in nets last year he could have easily worked on his weakness in test 😭😭 — Tushar (@Tushar_96k) March 19, 2026







Having hit three centuries in his last six innings along with a largely improved strike rate, Kohli seems ready to be the batting leader for the reigning champions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a pivotal figure for RCB’s title defense. Ever since he started playing for the Red and Gold, the swing bowler has transformed himself into a death-over finisher. He has taken 17 wickets in the 14 matches that he has played for the franchise. Though his economy rate of 9. 29, his average of 28. 41 exhibits his ability to strike at important moments.

Hoping for Back-to-Back Triumphs

Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s inspiring captaincy, RCB have finally as a team ended their 18-year wait for a trophy last season by defeating Punjab Kings. Now, the aspiration is to replicate the consistency of the RCB women’s side by winning a second successive title.

Besides the five home games which are going to be played at Chinnaswamy, the team will depend heavily on the experienced trio of Kohli, Bhuvneshwar, and Devdutt Padikkal. Based on the intra-squad battles, the defending champions are certainly not dismissing their “winner” tag lightly.