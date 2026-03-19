LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach

Delhi Capitals (DC) appoint former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as their new fielding coach for IPL 2026. Mooney, the first Irish coach in IPL history, joins Hemang Badani’s star-studded support staff featuring Munaf Patel and Ian Bell. Get the full coaching lineup here.

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach. Photo: ACB Xtra- X
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach. Photo: ACB Xtra- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 19:43:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach

IPL 2026: Ex Ireland all-rounder, John Mooney has been named the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Besides that the Irishman also turned out to be the very first Irish coach to become a part of an IPL franchise’s coaching staff.

He got the job after Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux left, who all shared the post last season. Along with head coach Hemang Badani, bowling coach Munaf Patel, assistant coach Ian Bell, and director of cricket Venugopal Rao, he will carry out his duties during the IPL 2026 season.

The former Ireland cricketer brings extensive coaching experience, having served as Afghanistan’s fielding coach from 2018 to 2019, including during the team’s historic Test debut in India. Mooney has also worked with the West Indies men’s team in 2019 and briefly coached the Ireland women’s team last year. During his playing career, Mooney represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is between 2006 and 2015. He participated in three ODI World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015) and two T20 World Cups (2009, 2010). Since retiring in 2015, he has completed Level 1, 2, and 3 coaching certifications from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

You Might Be Interested In

Last season, Delhi Capitals, who have yet to win an IPL title, finished fifth on the points table, missing out on a playoff berth. With the schedule of the first phase of IPL 2026 announced by BCCI, Delhi Capitals will begin their season campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Their next clash will be against the Mumbai Indians on April 4, followed by their matches against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and April 11, respectively. 

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

With ANI inputs 

Read More: IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Anil Kumble Boost Ahead Of New Season, Likens SRH Star To Indian Legend

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Coaching StaffCricket newsDelhi CapitalsFielding CoachHemang BadaniIan BellIPL 2026Ireland CricketJohn MooneyMunaf Patelnew delhiT20 cricketVenugopal Rao

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Anil Kumble Boost Ahead Of New Season, Likens SRH Star To Indian Legend

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey — Captain Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues Headline Grand Reveal | Video

‘My Face Is Not A Weapon’: Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker Busters On Iran, Hits Over 7,000 Targets In Massive Operation Epic Fury Amid Raging West Asia War

When Is Eid Moon Sighting In India? Check City-Wise Chand Raat Timings, Delhi To Hyderabad, Moon Visibility Window And Other Details

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

Who Is Steve Sweeney? Shocking Footage Shows British Journalist Dodging Israeli Missile Exploding Right Next To Him In Southern Lebanon, WATCH

Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

‘Sorry Fans’: After Dhurandhar 2 Show Cancellations Across India, PVR Cinemas Issues Apology Cites Content Issues And Missing Regional Versions

‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

How Iran’s Attack On Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG Hub Could Trigger An LPG Supply Crisis In India, All You Need To Know

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Ireland All-Rounder John Mooney As Fielding Coach

QUICK LINKS