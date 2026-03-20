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Home > Sports News > Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

Mitchell Starc’s absence will be a big setback for Delhi Capitals. The legendary left-arm pacer is DC’s main bowler, and in the cash-rich league last year, he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches for the Axar Patel-led side.

Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)
Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 20, 2026 12:03:57 IST

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Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach with their multi-format bowlers ahead of upcoming major matches and series. 

“Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach with their star multi-format bowlers given what lies ahead: from August, the Test side will play up to 21 matches in a 12-month period, including legacy-defining tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in Southern Africa in late 2027. The trio’s availability will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks,” the report stated.

DC got the left-arm pacer for INR 11.75 Cr by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

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Starc’s absence has come as a major setback for the Capitals and South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi will now have the onus of leading the pace attack. The right-arm bowler will have T. Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kyle Jamieson and Dushmantha Chameera for support.

All Eyes on Auqib Nabi

All eye will be on Auqib Nabi as he has been in brilliant form and played a very important role in Jammu and Kashmir’s historical triumph in Ranji Trophy recently. Nabi finished the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 as the leading wicket-taker, bagging 60 wickets. His tally is the seventh-highest by any bowler in an edition of the Ranji Trophy and the third-highest among fast bowlers, behind Jaydev Unadkat’s 67 in 2019-20 and Dodda Ganesh’s 62 in 1998-99.

Nabi registered at a base price of INR 30 lakh in the auction and earned a deal worth INR 8.4 Cr. 

Despite Starc missing out, DC’s bowling attack looks stable with the likes on Ngidi, Chameera, Jamieson, Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, captain Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam in the ranks. 

DC’s Schedule in First Phase

Delhi Capitals will travel to Lucknow for the first match in the IPL 2026 against the Super Giants on April 1 while they will host Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4. This will be followed by the fixture against Gujarat Titans on April 8 in Delhi and the Axar Patel-led side will conclude the first phase of the tournament with encounter against Chennai Super Kings on April 11 away from home. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

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Tags: Delhi CapitalsIndian Premier LegueiplIPL 2026Mitchell Starc

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Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

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Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

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