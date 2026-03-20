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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

MS Dhoni was seen limping after the training session before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Since the 2023 season, Dhoni has been evidently struggling with an issue in his knee but has continued to play the league

MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 20, 2026 11:04:10 IST

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just over a week away and the teams have already started with the preparations. The cash-rich league will begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on each other in the tournament’s opening fixture. 

Fans are waiting to witness their favourite cricketers back in action and one of them will be MS Dhoni. But there is a bad news for his fans as Dhoni was seen limping after the practice session in a video that has gone viral on social media. Though, 
there is no official update from the franchise.

Since the 2023 season, Dhoni has been evidently struggling with an issue in his knee but has continued to play the league and remarkably keep wickets. Infact, the five-time IPL-winning captain underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai days after leading the Super Kings to the title in 2023 after a dramatic victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

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Dhoni won’t be leading the side as the baton has already been passed to Ruturaj Gaikwad but he might face issues in keeping wickets.

Will Sanju Samson Keep Wickets?

Sanju Samson who joined the Chennai Super Kings after a trade deal is one of the best options to keep wickets if MS Dhoni is not fit. Samson who had earlier led Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League can take up the responsibility to manage Dhoni’s workload. 

Samson’s place in the Playing XI in quite certain as he has been in prime form. The right-handed batter played three brilliant knocks for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 that eventually led India to the World Cup triumph. He struck 97* against West Indies in a virtual quarte-final, 89 against England in the semi-final and another 89 against New Zealand in the final. 

The wicket-keeper batter expressed delight and added that he is excited to play along side MS Dhoni. “I’ve spoken to Mahi bhai many times over the phone and seen him around during Indian team camps, but this will be the first time I’ll actually play alongside him in a team, so the excitement is very high,” Samson told PTI.

The Chennai Super Kings are yet to win a trophy under Gaikwad and the side will look for some positive results in this upcoming edition. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Massive Boost For Kolkata Knight Riders As Rs 18 Crore Sri Lankan Bowler Declared Fit to Join The Team

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

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