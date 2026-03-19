‘KL Rahul, Axar Patel Changed my Game’: Ashutosh Sharma Opens up on Delhi Capitals Role | IPL 2026 Exclusive

Delhi Capitals’ aggressive batter Ashutosh Sharma has praised KL Rahul and Axar Patel for guiding him both on and off the field, adding that he has thoroughly enjoyed spending time around such experienced players.

In an exclusive interview with. NewsX.com, Delhi Capitals Star Player Ashutosh Sharma highlighted his experience with DC.

Q: DC started well last season but couldn’t maintain momentum in the middle. What do you think went wrong, and how do you plan to improve?

Ashutosh Sharma:

The IPL is a highly competitive, long tournament. Phases like that are part of the game. We had some strong performances, but couldn’t sustain that rhythm throughout. Going forward, the focus will be on consistency and preparing better for different match situations.

Delhi Capitals chase down 210 with just 1 wicket left, after being 7/3 and 65/5. 🤯 Ashutosh Sharma Supremacy 🔥pic.twitter.com/VcaAUl3fh0 https://t.co/w32uqNUJ5E — Sachinism Lives On (@sachinyuvifan) March 12, 2026

Q: How has your experience been sharing the dressing room with senior players like KL Rahul and Axar Patel?

Ashutosh Sharma:

It’s been an amazing experience. Playing alongside KL Rahul and Axar Patel has helped me grow a lot. I’ve learned how they approach the game, especially how they handle pressure situations. Their experience is something young players like me can really benefit from.

Q: What stands out about Axar Patel’s captaincy, and what message did he share after the team’s elimination?

Ashutosh Sharma:

Axar Patel leads with calmness and clarity. After the elimination, his message was simple—learn from the mistakes, prepare better, and come back stronger next season. That mindset is something we’re all carrying forward.

Axar Patel said KL Rahul is the most innocent boy of the DC team and Ashutosh Sharma is the most naughty guy in the team😂 Check out the video 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jaj4Bg8RuN — INCUBUS (@klraahull) April 1, 2025

Q: The batting unit looks very aggressive, including you. Should fans expect an all-out attacking approach this season?

Ashutosh Sharma:

It really depends on the situation. Whether we go aggressive or play cautiously depends on the pitch, match conditions, and whether we’re batting first or chasing. The idea is to adapt and make smart decisions rather than just going all guns blazing.

The Indian Premier League 2026 is set to kick off on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening clash. The schedule has currently been announced up to April 12, with the remaining fixtures to be released later.

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1.

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