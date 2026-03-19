IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey — Captain Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues Headline Grand Reveal | Video

IPL 2026: With the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League less than 10 days away, just around the corner, the Delhi Capitals on Thursday unveiled their official jersey. The design draws inspiration from the fierce tiger spirit that defines both the team and the city it represents. Notably, captains of the men’s and women’s sides, Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues, donned the jersey as part of the Delhi Capitals’ promotional campaign.

Speaking on the unveiling of the new jersey, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “This jersey celebrates our city, identity, and the fearless mindset we bring to the field. In a first for an IPL jersey launch campaign, we are also proud to feature our Women’s team captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, as it reflects our commitment to building a unified Delhi Capitals culture across teams. Our Tigers in blue and red are ready, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Check out the video here:

Chasing their first title

Despite an appearance in the final in 2020, a title has eluded the franchise ever since the inception of the tournament. In 2023, Delhi Capitals became one of the five founding teams to participate in the Women’s Premier League. The team has reached the final in all four editions of the tournament so far, finishing as runners-up each time.

The current squad under the captaincy of Axar Patel will seek to end the trophy drought it has endured over the years. With the experience of players such as KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, David Miller and Kuldeep Yadav, the Capitals have what it takes to go all the way.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

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