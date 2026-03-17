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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report

IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green broke his century drought with a stunning 135 in a Sheffield Shield match recently. He has been short on runs for some time, facing criticism for his bad patch. As per a report, he lashed out a journalist, who probed him on his form.

Australian Cricket Team players in frame. (Credits: Cricket Australia)
Australian Cricket Team players in frame. (Credits: Cricket Australia)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 17, 2026 19:29:26 IST

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IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report

TATA IPL 2026: In an interesting development, Australian marquee all-rounder Cameron Green has been accused of losing his cool after a Sheffield Shield match on Sunday (March 15), claimed by a journalist in a report by The Age. Notably, the incident happened after Green scored a masterful but a hard earned 135 against New South Wales while representing Western Australia. It is worth noting that Green was in desperate need of runs as it was his hundred in any format since August 2025.

The report stated that Green, who was expected to join the interview post day’s play, declined to appear at first. However, the 26-year-old changed his mind and made an appearance for a brief discussion based on his swashbuckling knock only, with no mention of his past knocks or future plans.

However, one of the journalist present in the session, asked a question about his lean patch in the past. The question left Green frustrated as he chose not to comment on it. When further probed for a response, Green walked back calling it a ‘waste of time’. However, the journalist pursued Green further with the question to which the Cricketer stated – “Why are you out to get me?”

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If the report is to be believed, Beau Casson, who is the coach of Western Australia, issued an apology on Green’s behalf before intervening in between. 

Cricket Australia Made Aware Of The Incident: Report

Cricket Australia (CA) has also been made aware of the incident as the report highlighted the highly ‘unusual’ behaviour by Green in front of the journalist.

Cameron Green’s Batting Woes:

Green’s recent performances across all formats has been a huge sign of worry for the Australian team management as he was subjected to former Australian greats among the likes of Ricky Ponting. Green’s accumulated 171 runs at an average of 24.42 in the Ashes outing during the Australian summer. He was also supposed to spearhead Australian batting but could only manage 24 runs at an average of eight during the T20 World Cup. His Test batting average is 32.75 across 37 matches. As one of the most promising talents to emerge from the nation, he has faced significant injuries over the last few years, which have impeded his development. 

IPL Challenge Awaits:

The price tag of Rs 25.50 crore is expected to bring in extra pressure as he will make his debut for former champions KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) in the upcoming edition.

It is worth noting that Green was the ‘costliest’ bid in the auction last year. He surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc, who was brought in by KKR for a staggering Rs 24.75 crore. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: ‘Sheesha Man’ For MS Dhoni? Ex-CSK Teammate’s Shocking Revelation About Thala Goes Viral

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:29 PM IST
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IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report

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IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report
IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report
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