IPL 2026: ‘Sheesha Man’ For MS Dhoni? Ex-CSK Teammate’s Shocking Revelation About Thala Goes Viral

It is not the first time that MS Dhoni’s love for Sheesha has caught the attention of cricket fans. The former Indian skipper is known for his love for ‘sheesha’ (also known as Hookah). Former teammate from the Chennai Super Kings, Sam Billings, revealed how not only does the wicketkeeper batter carry a hookah with him, but he also has a person whose sole job is to maintain the hookah.

There have been videos of Dhoni where the legendary skipper seems to be enjoying sheesha. Former teammates have revealed how the door to his room remains open almost every time, where the players can bond with him and enjoy some downtime. However, it was an unknown fact that Dhoni also had a man accompanying him to maintain the hookah.

Sam Billings reveals MS Dhoni’s love for Sheesha

English cricketer Sam Billings, while appearing on the Stick to Cricket podcast, talked about Dhoni’s love for the Sheesha. He was asked by podcasters Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, and Phil Tufnell to name his favourite player in the T20 franchise circuit. Billings, who has played more than 300 games in the T20 leagues around the world, without any second thoughts, named the five-time IPL-winning captain as his favourite. He talked about this eccentric detail about Dhoni.

When talking about his favourite player in the T20 franchise circuit, Billings said, “Has to be Dhoni. I think just in terms of his captaincy, his aura, it’s fantastic. He’s incredibly calm and genuinely cool. There aren’t many cool people. You don’t meet many cool people these days. But he is. Wow, what a lovely guy, considering how much stardom he has. He’s a superstar. Obviously, a Manchester United fan, like myself. We have watched quite a few games together. Because he can’t leave the hotel or go downstairs to the bar.”

Billings named the man accompanying Dhoni for handling his sheesha. The English cricketer said, “He leaves his hotel room open, and he has this little sheesha man, whose sole job is to look after the sheesha. Khaleel.”

Billings talks about Virat Kohli’s passion

In the same podcast, when talking about Virat Kohli, Billings shared an anecdote from an ODI in 2017. The English batter talked about how he received a sent-off from Kohli and the passion the former Indian skipper exuberated on the field. While talking about the incident, the 34-year-old said, “Played against him. He gave me a couple of send-offs. The passion… yeah, I got bowled out in Kanpur by Yuzvendra Chahal. Yorked myself, round the wicket. Virat, I remember, was at mid-wicket. He took a massive turn just to scream in my face. I was like, ‘Why are you wasting your time with me?’”

Also Read: ‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference